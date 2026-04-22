Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Coronado student earns top robotics leadership honor

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Reed Karosich
Coronado High School junior Reed Karosich recently earned the prestigious FIRST Dean’s List award. Karosich is the captain of the CHS Sentinel Robotics team, which will be competing at a national level competition in Houston in May. Submitted photo

Coronado High School junior Reed Karosich is being recognized on a global stage after earning the prestigious FIRST Dean’s List Award — one of the highest honors in student robotics.

A member of the CHS Robotics Team, Sentinel #26982, Karosich is one of only three students selected from Southern California, standing out among hundreds for his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the values of FIRST Robotics. The award recognizes students who make a lasting impact on their teams and communities, not just through technical skill, but through initiative, outreach, and collaboration.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to coach Reed Karosich in FTC robotics,” said CUSD Robotics Director Roberta Lenert. “Reed is a dedicated leader who works hard to grow the CUSD robotics program and shares his knowledge by teaching and mentoring the next generation of STEM students. He consistently demonstrates gracious professionalism and makes it his mission to inspire and lead younger robotics students in our Coronado elementary and middle schools. As a team captain, Reed leads with skill and integrity, guiding his team in mechanical engineering and CAD design while motivating them to strive for greatness every day.”

Karosich will advance to the FIRST Championship in Houston later this month, where just 10 students worldwide will be named final FIRST Dean’s List winners.

Reed has been an integral and active member of the CUSD Robotics program. His journey in robotics spans six years, from middle school programs to high school competition. Even while living temporarily in Italy, he remained involved by coaching younger students in Coronado virtually, waking up and getting online in the early morning hours. He credits robotics with giving him hands-on experience in engineering and design, as well as a creative outlet.

Looking ahead, Karosich is excited for his senior year next year when he will again captain the CHS robotics team. His long term goal is to attend the United States Naval Academy and serve as a nuclear naval officer. This summer, he will study advanced math or chemistry at Stanford University.

While many awards celebrate performance, the Dean’s List distinction highlights something broader: leadership, character, and the ability to inspire others — qualities Karosich continues to demonstrate both in robotics and every day on campus as a CHS Islander.



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Managing Editor
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Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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