Safe Harbor Coronado and Friends of Children United Society honored with Anchors of Excellence Awards from Port of San Diego

For the month of December, the Port of San Diego honors two Coronado nonprofits, Safe Harbor Coronado and Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS), with Anchors of Excellence Awards. Both organizations are honored for their continued service in the areas of youth engagement and community mental health. Port Chair Danielle Moore presented the awards at the December 9 Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to honor Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) and Safe Harbor Coronado with Anchors of Excellence Awards,” said Moore. “Both organizations exemplify what it means to uplift, support, and strengthen our communities. FOCUS has made a meaningful impact by providing essential resources to children and families in need, while Safe Harbor Coronado has continued to provide mental health support across the community. Congratulations to FOCUS and Safe Harbor Coronado. Your dedication makes our region a healthier and more connected place where everyone can thrive.”

FOCUS is a volunteer nonprofit in San Diego County dedicated to improving the lives of children and teens in need, especially those who are disabled, homeless, in foster care, or from military families. The organization provides material and financial support directly or through partner agencies. They provide essential items like clothing, diapers, car seats, school supplies, baby items, and much more.

“Our entire team at FOCUS is grateful to the Port of San Diego for honoring our work in support of vulnerable children in San Diego County,” said Peggy Duncan, FOCUS President. “Whether it’s providing new shoes, hot meals, gifts during the holidays, or safe places to sleep, we remain committed to tirelessly delivering the resources that bring hope and help to at-risk kids and teens in our community. Together, we are creating a brighter future, one child at a time.”

Safe Harbor Coronado is a Coronado based nonprofit organization founded to help youth and their families navigate social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. Their mission is to provide accessible mental health counseling and community support services. They address a wide range of issues including bullying, mental illness, grief, social connection, and more. Through a variety of programs, counseling, and community workshops, Safe Harbor supports emotional well-being, healthy relationships, communication skills, and resilience across the Coronado community.

“Safe Harbor Coronado is honored to be selected by the Port of San Diego for the Anchors of Excellence Award, recognizing our ongoing commitment to supporting the mental wellness of Coronado’s youth families and our greater community,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director for Safe Harbor Coronado. “This recognition from the Port is a meaningful acknowledgement of the work our team, volunteers, donors, and community partners make possible every day. We are excited by this honor and excited to continue expanding our programs, raising vital funds, and championing the emotional wellness of children, teens, and families throughout Coronado.”





