Thursday, December 18, 2025
Safe Harbor Coronado and Friends of Children United Society honored with Anchors of Excellence Awards from Port of San Diego

For the month of December, the Port of San Diego honors two Coronado nonprofits, Safe Harbor Coronado and Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS), with Anchors of Excellence Awards. Both organizations are honored for their continued service in the areas of youth engagement and community mental health. Port Chair Danielle Moore presented the awards at the December 9 Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to honor Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) and Safe Harbor Coronado with Anchors of Excellence Awards,” said Moore. “Both organizations exemplify what it means to uplift, support, and strengthen our communities. FOCUS has made a meaningful impact by providing essential resources to children and families in need, while Safe Harbor Coronado has continued to provide mental health support across the community. Congratulations to FOCUS and Safe Harbor Coronado. Your dedication makes our region a healthier and more connected place where everyone can thrive.”

Pictured from left to right: Port of San Diego President & CEO Scott Chadwick, FOCUS Vice President of Projects Carla Bacon, FOCUS Secretary Peggy Curtin, Port of San Diego Chair Danielle Moore, FOCUS President Peggy Duncan, Port of San Diego Commissioner Frank Urtasun. Photo courtesy Port of San Diego.

FOCUS is a volunteer nonprofit in San Diego County dedicated to improving the lives of children and teens in need, especially those who are disabled, homeless, in foster care, or from military families. The organization provides material and financial support directly or through partner agencies. They provide essential items like clothing, diapers, car seats, school supplies, baby items, and much more.

“Our entire team at FOCUS is grateful to the Port of San Diego for honoring our work in support of vulnerable children in San Diego County,” said Peggy Duncan, FOCUS President. “Whether it’s providing new shoes, hot meals, gifts during the holidays, or safe places to sleep, we remain committed to tirelessly delivering the resources that bring hope and help to at-risk kids and teens in our community. Together, we are creating a brighter future, one child at a time.”

Pictured from left to right: Port of San Diego President & CEO Scott Chadwick, Safe Harbor Marketing Coordinator Shannon Adams, Port of San Diego Chair Danielle Moore, Safe Harbor Executive Director Danielle Maske, Safe Harbor Board Member Whitney Benzian, Port of San Diego Commissioner Frank Urtasun. Photo courtesy Port of San Diego.

Safe Harbor Coronado is a Coronado based nonprofit organization founded to help youth and their families navigate social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. Their mission is to provide accessible mental health counseling and community support services. They address a wide range of issues including bullying, mental illness, grief, social connection, and more. Through a variety of programs, counseling, and community workshops, Safe Harbor supports emotional well-being, healthy relationships, communication skills, and resilience across the Coronado community.

“Safe Harbor Coronado is honored to be selected by the Port of San Diego for the Anchors of Excellence Award, recognizing our ongoing commitment to supporting the mental wellness of Coronado’s youth families and our greater community,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director for Safe Harbor Coronado. “This recognition from the Port is a meaningful acknowledgement of the work our team, volunteers, donors, and community partners make possible every day. We are excited by this honor and excited to continue expanding our programs, raising vital funds, and championing the emotional wellness of children, teens, and families throughout Coronado.”



SourcePort of San Diego

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

School board names new officers, honors former trustee, talks safety and cell phones

Education

Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s rental trends

Military

US and Mexico reach new agreement in addressing Tijuana sewage crisis

News

Ferry Landing negotiations will return to closed session as property’s future is decided

News

Nado Embroidery, stitching together community needs

Business

