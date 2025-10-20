Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Business Briefs: Island Pasta closing, Stake promotions, Game Day at The Laundry, Reading Legacies grant

Coronado Times Staff
Inside Island Pasta (The Coronado Times)

Island Pasta to close

After 31 years, Island Pasta (1202 Orange Ave.) will be serving its last meals at the end of this month. In a Facebook post, the Sarber family shared, “It has been our family’s privilege to be a part of so many families –  customers and employees alike. We thank you all for your continued support over the years. Come get your last Rigatoni Bake before October 30!”

Pop-up game day sports bar at The Laundry at The Del

The Laundry will be open for watching pro football games, Monday and Thursday, 4 to 9 pm, and Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm, through Dec. 29*, with beer and pub-style bites — Touch Down Chicken Wings ($19), Smash Burger ($19), End Zone Tots ($16), Deep Fried Pickles ($15), and Buffalo Strip Plate ($21) — on the menu. No reservations required.
* Not open Oct. 23, Oct. 27, Dec. 11

Stake offering porterhouse dinner for two special on Monday nights

On Mondays, for $160, two guests can enjoy a Caesar or wedge salad, a 32 oz Allen Brothers porterhouse to share, one vegetable and one potato dish to share, and a choice of dessert each. Reserve your table here.

Surf & Turf

Early evening menu, Sunday through Thursday, at Stake

From 4 to 5:30 pm, Sunday through Thursday, Stake is offering a $49 surf & turf to include: Caesar salad, 4 oz petite Wagyu filet, and 5 oz lobster tail.

Reading Legacies receives grant from ViaPath Foundation

Reading Legacies is a nonprofit program dedicated to strengthening family bonds for children and parents affected by incarceration through the simple act of reading aloud. This new grant will cover the costs of recording equipment, children’s books, educational resources, and volunteer training, ensuring families can continue to connect virtually — even when physically separated.



