City of Coronado

Coronado recognized as a Blue City, Ocean Champion

The City of Coronado has been certified as a Blue City by nonprofit Project O, earning Ocean Champion status. The recognition highlights Coronado’s leadership in coastal stewardship through initiatives such as banning polystyrene and single-use plastics, expanding zero-emission practices, improving sustainable transportation, bike, and pedestrian programs, and supporting urban greening. By joining the Blue City network, Coronado is now part of a collaborative group of coastal cities committed to protecting waterways and building a sustainable future.

The Blue City Network awarded the City of Coronado as Ocean Champion, achieving a total certification score of 335 out of 500 points. This recognition reflects the city’s innovative and forward-thinking sustainability efforts, including:

  • Tackling plastic pollution head-on with a comprehensive ordinance banning polystyrene, restricting single-use plastics, and requiring sustainable alternatives at city facilities, retail, and events — going beyond state mandates to set a higher standard for waste reduction.
  • Expanding zero-emission practices by replacing gas-powered landscaping equipment with electric alternatives to reduce emissions and improve community air quality.
  • Improving sustainable transportation through free, city-subsidized programs such as the Commuter Ferry for pedestrians and bicyclists and the seasonal Summer Shuttle, which reduce vehicle trips and promote low-carbon mobility.
  • Fostering safe and active transportation with bike safety outreach and the Safe Routes to School program, which has helped make Coronado a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community, where half of students walk or bike to school.
  • Addressing cross-border water pollution through Coronado’s Ad Hoc Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee, which advocates for solutions to Tijuana River contamination while partnering with regional and federal agencies to drive long-term improvements.
  • Promoting urban greening and carbon reduction by partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute nearly 400 trees to residents, resulting in significant long-term carbon sequestration and air quality benefits.

By achieving Blue City certification, Coronado has demonstrated its commitment to environmental leadership and coastal resilience. As a member of the Blue City network, the city will continue to innovate, collaborate, and strengthen community sustainability while protecting shared waters for future generations. By earning certification, Coronado joins this growing network of coastal leaders working together to safeguard marine and freshwater resources. The program provides access to expert partners, shared knowledge, and tools that strengthen local initiatives.

Project O is a California-based 501(c)(3) ocean conservation nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting oceans and waterways. Blue City certification evaluates and celebrates a community’s environmental policies and programs through a data-driven assessment, while also connecting cities, towns, and counties into a collaborative network committed to sustainability.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

