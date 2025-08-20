Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Armchair Travel: Journey Through the Canadian Rockies

Less than 1 min.
September’s Armchair Travel will be held on Wednesday, September 17. Presented by Stan Thorne and Brenda Jones, the program will take you on a breathtaking journey through the Canadian Rockies aboard the luxurious and world-famous Rocky Mountaineer.

Sit back and enjoy a scenic excursion featuring towering peaks, turquoise lakes, and cascading waterfalls—all from the comfort of the John D. Spreckels Center. Learn about the region’s rich history, incredible wildlife, and the unforgettable experience of traveling by rail with world-class amenities. This is truly a “Bucket List” adventure you won’t want to miss.

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center. 1019 Seventh Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Pricing varies based on residency and senior discount.

Register today at coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343.



