Coronado Adult Transition Program Student Max Bryant Returns to Read at Former School

Coronado Unified School District teachers and students at all grade levels celebrated Read Across America Day on March 2, 2025 with a variety of reading-related activities. One student in the district’s Adult Transition class celebrated the day of reading with a special audience over the bridge. CUSD Adult Transition student Max Bryant was a guest reader to a class of Deaf and Hard of Hearing elementary students at the Davila Day School in Chula Vista.

“With support from his American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter and CUSD staff, Max used ASL to read the children’s book No Night-Night; A Bedtime Story to a class of adoring young students,” explained CUSD Special Education Coordinator Ryan Keller.

“It was a reunion of sorts for Max, as he is a former Davila student,” said Keller. In addition to reading, Bryant also spent time connecting with students about his experience as a former Davila student.

“Max’s reading and his charismatic and positive interactions as a young adult role model made a positive impact on these young learners. We’re very proud of Max’s contributions to the local community and look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a leader and community member,” shared Keller.

Davila Day School is a school operated by the San Diego South County SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Area) to serve Deaf and Hard of Hearing students in a fully accessible learning environment that promotes the development of both spoken and signed languages.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






