Sunday, April 5, 2026
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2026 CSF Golf Cart Drawing winner announced as community support drives Day of Giving success

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Golf cart winner Amanda Russell with longtime CSF supporter Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics.

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) has announced that Amanda Russell is the winner of the 2026 CSF Golf Cart Opportunity Drawing, an initiative that played a key role in this year’s Day of Giving.

The Golf Cart Opportunity Drawing was a significant addition to the event, generating excitement across the community while helping CSF reach its fundraising goal. Proceeds from the drawing directly support innovative programs and essential resources for Coronado public schools, benefiting students, educators, and classrooms throughout the district.

“We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and generosity shown by our community,” said CSF President Ashley DeGree. “The Golf Cart Opportunity Drawing not only added fun and energy to the Day of Giving but also made a meaningful impact on our ability to support Coronado schools.”

CSF extends a sincere thank you to every community member who participated and contributed to the opportunity drawing. The collective support underscores the commitment to education and the shared belief in investing in student success.

Congratulations to Amanda Russell and thank you to all who helped make the 2026 Day of Giving a success.

Coronado Schools Foundation
csfkids.org



SourceCoronado Schools Foundation

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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