2026 CSF Golf Cart Drawing winner announced as community support drives Day of Giving success

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) has announced that Amanda Russell is the winner of the 2026 CSF Golf Cart Opportunity Drawing, an initiative that played a key role in this year’s Day of Giving.

The Golf Cart Opportunity Drawing was a significant addition to the event, generating excitement across the community while helping CSF reach its fundraising goal. Proceeds from the drawing directly support innovative programs and essential resources for Coronado public schools, benefiting students, educators, and classrooms throughout the district.

“We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and generosity shown by our community,” said CSF President Ashley DeGree. “The Golf Cart Opportunity Drawing not only added fun and energy to the Day of Giving but also made a meaningful impact on our ability to support Coronado schools.”

CSF extends a sincere thank you to every community member who participated and contributed to the opportunity drawing. The collective support underscores the commitment to education and the shared belief in investing in student success.

Congratulations to Amanda Russell and thank you to all who helped make the 2026 Day of Giving a success.

Coronado Schools Foundation

csfkids.org





