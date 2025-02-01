Coronado Crime Report: Unlawful Use of Force, Prowler

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 18 to Jan. 24.

Arrests:

DUI

Jan. 18: A 43-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent or more.

Unlawful use of force

Jan. 19: A 47-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of wrongful and willful use of force against another person.

Driving without a license

Jan. 19: A 47-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Incidents Reported:

January 18



Petty theft

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Harassing/threatening phone calls

General disturbance (5 incidents)

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

DUI

Welfare check (3 incidents)

January 19



Battery

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

Battery report

Traffic accident, no injuries

January 20

Petty theft report

Burglary report

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

Stolen vehicle recovery

Traffic accident, no injuries

Petty theft

Suspicious vehicle

January 21



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Vandalism report

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Petty theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Reckless driving

Noise disturbance

January 22



General disturbance

Prowler

January 23



General disturbance

DUI

Noise disturbance

Hit and run, no injuries

Petty theft report

Suspicious vehicle

Forgery/fraud report

January 17

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Vandalism report (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

General disturbance





