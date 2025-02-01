Saturday, February 1, 2025
Coronado Crime Report: Unlawful Use of Force, Prowler

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 18 to Jan. 24.

Arrests:

DUI
Jan. 18: A 43-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent or more.

Unlawful use of force
Jan. 19: A 47-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of wrongful and willful use of force against another person.

Driving without a license
Jan. 19: A 47-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Incidents Reported:

January 18

  • Petty theft
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls
  • General disturbance (5 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • DUI
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)

January 19

  • Battery
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Battery report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

January 20

  • Petty theft report
  • Burglary report
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • Stolen vehicle recovery
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Petty theft
  • Suspicious vehicle

January 21

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism report
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls
  • Petty theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance

January 22

  • General disturbance
  • Prowler

January 23

  • General disturbance
  • DUI
  • Noise disturbance
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Petty theft report
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Forgery/fraud report

January 17

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism report (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

