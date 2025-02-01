Coronado Crime Report: Unlawful Use of Force, Prowler

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 18 to Jan. 24.
Arrests:
DUI
Jan. 18: A 43-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent or more.
Unlawful use of force
Jan. 19: A 47-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of wrongful and willful use of force against another person.
Driving without a license
Jan. 19: A 47-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Incidents Reported:
January 18
- Petty theft
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- General disturbance (5 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- DUI
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
January 19
- Battery
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Battery report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
January 20
- Petty theft report
- Burglary report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Stolen vehicle recovery
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Petty theft
- Suspicious vehicle
January 21
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Petty theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance
January 22
- General disturbance
- Prowler
January 23
- General disturbance
- DUI
- Noise disturbance
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Petty theft report
- Suspicious vehicle
- Forgery/fraud report
January 17
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- General disturbance