Friday, October 25, 2024
HistoryPeople

Dr. Sandee Bonura Discussed Latest Book at Coronado Historical Association Lecture

2 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association
Pictured (L-R): Spreckels descendants Sarah Wuthrich and Christine Donald, with author Sandee Bonura.

The Coronado Historical Association was fortunate to welcome back Dr. Sandee Bonura to discuss her latest book, The Sugar King of California: The Life of Claus Spreckels, for the October installment of CHA’s Wine & Lecture Series. While Dr. Bonura is well known for her lectures on John D. Spreckels, this time she spoke about Claus Spreckels, the father of John. Her riveting slide show touched on the building of the elder Spreckels’ Sugar Empire, his role in getting electric lights to Hawaii in 1881, his involvement with the railroad industry, his relationship with the Hawaiian Monarchy, the estrangement of his daughter, and his influence on modern agriculture in California. Dr. Bonura explained how today’s marital property laws are based on the Spreckels vs. Spreckels ruling and shared amusing anecdotes she found through her meticulous research. She even touched on Claus Spreckels’ involvement with the former Anchor Beer Brewing Company in San Francisco. Several of Spreckels descendants were in the audience. 

Dr. Bonura’s work has been closely tied to the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), when her time in CHA’s archives became the catalyst for her previous bestselling book, Empire Builder: John D. Spreckels and the Making of San Diego.

Invited to volunteer for a John D. Spreckels exhibit titled “The Man, the Legacy,” she dove headfirst into CHA’s rich collection. Unlike her initial intention of simply lending expertise to the exhibit, Dr. Bonura found herself captivated by the archival treasures surrounding Spreckels.

In collaboration with Vickie Stone, CHA’s Curator of Collections, Dr. Bonura meticulously sifted through historical documents, piecing together Spreckels’ life story. They unearthed forgotten gems – “juicy” newspaper gossip, elusive photographs, and even an original Spreckels signature. These unearthed narratives became the foundation for the John D. Spreckels exhibit.

For Dr. Bonura, the exhibit was just the beginning. The discarded drafts of the exhibit narrative overflowed with details that couldn’t be included due to space. This ignited a new passion:  writing a comprehensive biography of John D., meeting dozens of Spreckels family members, and completing the Sugar King book. Dr. Bonura is now working on her seventh book, and we are looking forward to hosting her discussion about that title!

The Coronado Historical Association hosts monthly Wine & Lectures on various historical topics. On October 29, CHA will be hosting the 5th Annual Collections Luncheon. The Luncheon is an opportunity to learn more about CHA’s work to preserve local archives and artifacts, like the material Dr. Bonura utilized in her research. Visit CoronadoHistory.org to find out more about upcoming events and purchase tickets



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Witches Descend Upon Local Haunts During Annual Coronado Coven Outing

People

Rotary Club of Coronado Honored at STEP Fall Social

People

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

A Statement from John Duncan

Education

CHS Robotics Hosts Future Innovators STEM Fair as Part of New Outreach Efforts

Community News

Coronado Historical Association’s Wine & Lecture: California’s Sugar King

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Coronado Historical Association Presents Special Lecture in Conjunction with World Design Capital

Community News

Jr. Historian Program Wraps Up Another Successful Year!

Dining

L’Orangerie: New French Restaurant Opens at Coronado Historical Association Museum

Community

D-Day 80th Anniversary – June 6

Community News

CHA’s Exhibit “An Island Looks Back” Coming to a Close

Community News

Become a Walking Tour Docent at CHA – Training on June 12 & 13

More Local News

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

Crime

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

City of Coronado

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Head to Division 1 Finals

Sports

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semifinals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Cross Country Runners Post PRs at Second League Cluster