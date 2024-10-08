Coronado Historical Association Announces Mrs. Pat Mearns as Honorary Chair for Fifth Annual Collections Luncheon

The Coronado Historical Association is proud to announce that Mrs. Pat Mearns has been selected as the honorary chair for its fifth annual Collections Luncheon. This special event, set to take place on Tuesday, October 24 at 11:30 AM at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, promises to be an afternoon filled with fellowship, stunning bay views, and a celebration of Coronado’s rich history and conservation efforts.

Mrs. Mearns, a distinguished advocate for military families, has a remarkable history of resilience and determination. Her story began in September 1966 when her husband, Major Art Mearns, went missing during the Vietnam War. Refusing to remain silent, she became a fierce advocate for military families, voicing her concerns to elected officials and confronting North Vietnamese representatives during peace talks. Her efforts played a crucial role in raising awareness about the plight of missing servicemen and ultimately contributed to the POW/MIA movement’s success.

In addition to her advocacy, Mrs. Mearns is known for her commitment to the arts and deep appreciation for our community. Now in her ninth decade, she continues to inspire others with her passion for doing the right thing and her dedication to preserving history. We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated member chairing this luncheon.

The Collections Luncheon will feature an exclusive presentation by CHA’s Curator of Collections, Vickie Stone, highlighting CHA’s ongoing collecting and preservation efforts. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to view select treasures from CHA’s extensive collection, including a significant POW/MIA wife collection that pays tribute to the sacrifices of Coronado military families. Funds raised during the luncheon will support the preservation and conservation of these special archives and artifacts, ensuring that important stories and artifacts are safeguarded for future generations.

Tickets for the luncheon are priced at $75 per person, with a special offer for those who wish to reserve a table of eight for $550. Given the limited seating, early reservations are highly recommended.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Pat Mearns as our honorary chair this year,” said Jenna McIntosh, CHA Board President. “Her unwavering commitment to advocacy and community service aligns perfectly with our mission at CHA. This luncheon is not just about enjoying a meal; it’s about coming together to ensure that the stories of our past continue to inspire and educate.”

Join the Coronado Historical Association on October 24 for an enriching experience that honors the past while looking toward the future. For ticket purchases, please visit the CHA Store at 1100 Orange Avenue or call 619-435-7242. Tickets are also available online at www.coronadohistory.org.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something meaningful and celebrate the heritage that makes Coronado a treasured community. We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable afternoon!





