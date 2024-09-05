Thursday, September 5, 2024
A Taste of Coronado 2024 Tickets Now on Sale

Coronado Junior Woman's Club Raises Money for the San Diego Rescue Mission with annual A Taste of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has announced that tickets are now live for the return of the 15th annual A Taste of Coronado, set to take place on Wednesday, October 9. The event aims to celebrate the local culinary landscape of Coronado, shed light on local businesses and raise money for locally based charitable organizations serving Coronado, women and children, and military.

This year a portion of the proceeds from the annual event will be donated to the San Diego Rescue Mission, a San Diego non-profit homeless shelter and residential recovery center just minutes from Coronado. The downtown location houses an emergency shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness and also is home to SDRM’s residential recovery center which allows families to stay together while healing from the inside out. The CJWC hopes to raise enough money through the 2024 A Taste of Coronado to renovate an apartment within the residential recovery center next year.

“San Diego Rescue Mission is deeply honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of this year’s Taste of Coronado event, ” said San Diego Rescue Mission President and CEO Donnie Dee. “As a nonprofit organization, we solely rely on the generosity of organizations, corporations, churches, and private donors to operate. Receiving the support of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club will help us to continue our mission of transforming the lives of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and providing hope, healing, and a pathway to a brighter future.”

For more than 70 years, San Diego Rescue Mission has been offering comprehensive programs, long – term rehabilitation services, and a holistic, compassionate approach to address the root causes of homelessness for men, women, and children throughout San Diego County. This includes providing emergency shelter, transitional housing, addiction recovery, and job training to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness achieve self-sufficiency.

Organized each year by Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, A Taste of Coronado serves as a self-guided event that will bring over 800 attendees together for an evening of innovative dishes, refreshing drinks, shopping booths, live music and more — the perfect way to be introduced to Coronado’s local authentic culture. In preparation, CJWC garners the participation and sponsorship from local restaurants, bars, and businesses including the Hotel del Coronado, the presenting sponsor for the second year in a row.

For the first time this year, A Taste of Coronado is offering a VIP Experience, proudly sponsored by  Hughes and Pizzuto, APC. A limited number of tickets are available, and include exclusive perks, special tastings, and a fast-pass line to bypass the crowd.

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is dedicated to enhancing the island’s spirit through educational, civic, and philanthropic efforts. A Taste of Coronado exemplifies this commitment, with 100% of ticket proceeds directly benefiting the San Diego Rescue Mission.

For more information about the event and tickets, visit the official event website at www.atasteofcoronado.com. Stay updated on the latest news and announcements by following the festival on social media (Instagram | Facebook).



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

