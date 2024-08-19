Monday, August 19, 2024
Hotel del Coronado Returns as Leading Sponsor of the 15th Annual A Taste of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has announced the return of the highly anticipated A Taste of Coronado with the support of local businesses on the island. Set to take place on October 9, A Taste of Coronado is organized by CJWC to celebrate the culinary scene of Coronado by raising money for deserving charitable organizations each and every year.

For the second year in a row, the Hotel del Coronado has generously stepped up as the presenting sponsor of the event with an $8,000 donation. The money will help with both the production of the event and the charitable giveback for this year’s beneficiary, San Diego Rescue Mission, a vital organization providing critical services to those in need.

The Hotel del Coronado has generously stepped up for the second year in a row as the presenting sponsor of A Taste of Coronado with an $8,000 donation.

“Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is thrilled to prepare for and celebrate the 15th annual A Taste of Coronado event,” says Michelle Munns, A Taste of Coronado’s Chair. “Hotel del Coronado’s generous $8,000 contribution, along with the support of our other leading sponsors including McKay & Associates and Discover Coronado, will undoubtedly help us create yet another unforgettable experience for our community. We’re incredibly proud to showcase Coronado’s vibrant culinary scene while making a significant impact on the lives of those served by the San Diego Rescue Mission.”

A self guided event, A Taste of Coronado will bring over 800 attendees together in Coronado for an evening to experience all that the island has to offer. So far, the CJWC has garnered additional support from local businesses including McKay & Associates, Discover Coronado, Isabella Avenue Dentistry, IVT Yachts, British Swim School, Katie Herrick, J Public Relations, and the Coronado Yacht Club.

General admission tickets go on sale Sept. 5 (VIP tickets Sept. 1).

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

