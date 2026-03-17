Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Coronado Middle and High School Bands earn unanimous superior ratings at regional festival

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
CHS and CMS Band Director Matt Heinecke led both bands to top awards at the Band and Orchestra Festival hosted by the Chula Vista School for the Creative and Performing Arts on March 13, 2026. Photo courtesy of CUSD.

Both the Coronado Middle School Advanced Band and the Coronado High School Concert Band earned top honors at the Band and Orchestra Festival hosted by the Chula Vista School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) on Friday, March 13.

Each ensemble received a Unanimous Superior rating — the highest distinction awarded at the festival.

“This is the first time both Coronado schools have participated in the festival on the same day and each earned top honors,” said Matt Heinecke, Band Director for both CMS and CHS. “CHS received this rating two years ago, but CMS did not attend that year.”

Festival performances require ensembles to prepare three contrasting pieces that meet specific adjudication criteria and are appropriate for their grade level. Repertoire is selected from approved lists and excludes pop, rock, and film music. Performances are evaluated by three adjudicators using detailed rubrics that assess musical accuracy, tone quality, interpretation, articulation, expression, stage presence, blend, and balance.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects the dedication and hard work of our student musicians,” Heinecke added. “It also represents an invaluable learning experience for developing performers.”



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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