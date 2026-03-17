Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Soroptimist of Coronado hosts special film screening on International Women’s Day

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) hosted a community screening of the documentary Three (Extra)Ordinary Women on International Women’s Day, March 8, the annual celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The event brought members and guests together to celebrate stories of resilience, leadership, and perseverance.

Meridee Book (CIFF), Tammy Johnston, and Wendy McGuire (SIC President). Photo courtesy of Coronado Soroptimists.

Presented in partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF), the event highlighted the power of storytelling to inspire dialogue and connection within the community. The event featured Tammy Johnston, one of the women highlighted in the film, and provided an opportunity for attendees to reflect on the power of women supporting women.

Soroptimist of Coronado President Wendy McGuire said the screening reflected the organization’s ongoing mission. “It was inspiring to share these powerful stories with our community and to continue building momentum for the work Soroptimist is doing to support women and girls,” she said.

Merridee Book, director of the Coronado Island Film Festival, noted that the screening highlighted the strength of local collaboration and community partnerships.

Following the film, Johnston and Book participated in a question-and-answer discussion with the audience, fielding thoughtful questions that sparked engaging and meaningful conversation.

SIC is very grateful for the efforts of Book and the support of CIFF, as well as to the many community members who attended. Thanks are also owed to Soroptimist Sandy Gross, the event organizer, along with Jan Iwashita, CJ De LaGrave, and other committee members.



SourceSoroptimist Club of Coronado

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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