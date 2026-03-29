Islanders make early splash in 2026 swim season

The Coronado High School 2026 swim season is underway, and after three dual meets, both the boys and girls teams are looking fast and strong.

Strong showings against Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch in recent weeks have the team — and Coach Paul Folts — optimistic about what’s shaping up to be an exciting season.

Last week, the Islanders hosted their first home meet of the season against The Bishop’s School. The girls delivered a decisive 92–65 win over the Knights, powered by first-place finishes from Jillian Stachowicz, Mirren Fallon, and Baleri Garces. The team also secured two relay victories with the quartet of Stachowicz, Fallon, Isabella Kenny, and Kailyn Cornell.

The boys fell to the Knights, 91–79, despite strong individual performances. Gage Everitt took first in both the 200 free and 100 fly, while Cedrick Tolentino won the 500 free, and Devin Ertekin claimed the 100 back.

The Islanders return home to BBMAC to face Point Loma on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 pm. A strong hometown turnout is always appreciated.





