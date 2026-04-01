Emerald Keepers camps introduce children to nature, environment

The Emerald Keepers high school interns held the first of three eco-camps for 2026 on March 14. The free, 1½-hour camp, designed for children in first through fifth grade, took place at the Coronado High School garden, which is run by Emerald Keepers.

The first installment of the spring camps focused on pollinators. Campers learned about plants and the important part pollinators, such as bees, birds, and butterflies, play in our ecosystem through games and activities designed by the interns.

Pollinator-themed hopscotch, relay races, trivia, and a scavenger hunt were all part of the learning process. Campers also had a chance to help tend the garden’s current crop of kale, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.

The next eco-camp, scheduled April 11, will focus on water conservation. Recycling and composting will be highlighted during the final camp on April 25.

The camps, now in their fourth year, are an integral part of the Emerald Keepers internship program. The program, open to all Coronado High School students each fall through an application process, offers students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in leadership, environmental stewardship, community outreach, and sustainability initiatives.

Part of the yearlong commitment is working in the high school garden. All produce grown in the garden is donated to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Food Pantry. The interns also run the Coronado Crops program where residents can request the students to harvest excess produce from their backyards, which will also be donated to the Food Pantry.

For more information on the upcoming eco camps, visit the Emerald Keepers events page at emeraldkeepers.org/new-events or register here.





