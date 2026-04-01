Sunday, April 5, 2026
Community News

Emerald Keepers camps introduce children to nature, environment

1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

The Emerald Keepers high school interns held the first of three eco-camps for 2026 on March 14. The free, 1½-hour camp, designed for children in first through fifth grade, took place at the Coronado High School garden, which is run by Emerald Keepers.

The first installment of the spring camps focused on pollinators. Campers learned about plants and the important part pollinators, such as bees, birds, and butterflies, play in our ecosystem through games and activities designed by the interns.

Pollinator-themed hopscotch, relay races, trivia, and a scavenger hunt were all part of the learning process. Campers also had a chance to help tend the garden’s current crop of kale, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.

The next eco-camp, scheduled April 11, will focus on water conservation. Recycling and composting will be highlighted during the final camp on April 25.

The camps, now in their fourth year, are an integral part of the Emerald Keepers internship program. The program, open to all Coronado High School students each fall through an application process, offers students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in leadership, environmental stewardship, community outreach, and sustainability initiatives.

Part of the yearlong commitment is working in the high school garden. All produce grown in the garden is donated to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Food Pantry. The interns also run the Coronado Crops program where residents can request the students to harvest excess produce from their backyards, which will also be donated to the Food Pantry.

For more information on the upcoming eco camps, visit the Emerald Keepers events page at emeraldkeepers.org/new-events or register here.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

2026 CSF Golf Cart Drawing winner announced as community support drives Day of Giving success

Community News

Welcome to the Jungle: CFA x Live Nado merch collab is here

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Mar. 19-25, 2026

Community News

Coronado cars powered by Middle Eastern Oil

Community News

Get ready for summer at Coronado’s 2026 brochure release party

Community News

Coronado Senior Association’s “Spring Fling Luncheon”

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Mar. 5-11, 2026

Community News

Get ready for earth-friendly home fronts: Volunteer to award green ribbons

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 26-Mar. 4, 2026

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 19-25, 2026

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 13-19, 2026

Uncategorized

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 6-12, 2026

More Local News

The Second Wind: Lauren Wilson’s Olympic course from Coronado to Mallorca

People

Lester Arthur “Art” Van Rooy, Jr. (1942-2026)

Obituaries

There’s a new therapist in town: Meet Sarah Kelly with True North Clinical Counseling

Business

Council delays decision on hotel tourism assessments, seeks more financial detail

City of Coronado

CHS students get a grim reminder on the deadly consequences of drunk driving

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

The Second Wind: Lauren Wilson’s Olympic course from Coronado to Mallorca