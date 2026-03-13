Saturday, March 14, 2026
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VFW Post 2422 St. Patrick’s Day dinner & annual rummage sale

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Credit: bhofack2 / iStock

VFW St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

The Coronado VFW Post 2422, at 557 Orange Avenue, will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Saturday, March 14, from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

Chef Mike is cooking a traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage dinner with all the fixings: potatoes, carrots and cabbage, rye bread, and dessert. Tickets are $25 and are available now from the Post bartender. To-go dinners are welcome also for a pickup time at 5:30 pm. There will be only 85 dinners of this Irish feast and tickets are selling fast, so stop by and get yours soon.

Annual VFW Auxiliary Rummage Sale

The Annual VFW Auxiliary Rummage Sale will be held the week of March 23 with donations collected March 23-25, 8 am-noon each day and the Rummage Sale March 26-28, 8 am–noon daily.

Donations:

Donations of unique and collectible items in good/like new condition include: American patriotic & beach décor, sporting goods, sanitized pet gear, bikes, toys & baby items, housewares, art, jewelry, purses in good condition, scarves, small appliances, office supplies, gardening items, tools and holiday decorations. Clothing in excellent condition only, on hangers. No athletic wear, t-shirts, shorts, undergarments, shoes or hats. Additional items not accepted include: furniture, bedding, wheelchairs, walkers or any medical devices, or books.

Proceeds from the sale benefit veteran’s programs, local active-duty military personnel and their families.

The VFW Auxiliary thanks you for supporting their mission.

 

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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