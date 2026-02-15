Sunday, February 15, 2026
Where fashion meets philanthropy: Cancer Cartel hosts signature shopping event

Christine Van Tuyl
The ladies of the Cancer Cartel are set to host a stylish afternoon for a serious cause. Their second annual shopping event, “Fashion Funds the Fight,” is taking place on Thursday, March 12 from 4 to 7pm. All proceeds from the event go to support cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“It’s fun, it’s accessible, and people know it’s for a good cause,” said Shelly Tinney-Miller, a Coronado resident who co-founded the Cancer Cartel along with Kerry Solmonsen and Katy Tinney-Olson. “And you don’t even have to shop. Just come, have fun, and enjoy the food, drinks, and music.”

The nonprofit fundraiser — which combines curated fashion finds, food, wine, and high-energy entertainment from DJ Tee Lynn — will be hosted at a private residence in Coronado. After paying for the $50 ticket, guests will be emailed the address of the venue. Attendance is capped at 125 guests, and the event is expected to sell out. Tickets and information are available here.

At last year’s shopping fundraiser, the Cancer Cartel raised $11,000. And every last dollar went to help cancer patients with their day-to-day living expenses.

A cancer survivor herself, Tinney-Miller knows all too well the true cost of cancer treatment. It’s not just the medical bills but every day expenses like rent, gas, and cell phone payments. For many people undergoing treatments, the bills really start to pile up.

“As a cancer survivor, you have a different understanding of what people are going through,” said Tinney-Miller. “If you haven’t been there, it’s hard to understand the struggle of managing finances plus the stress of trying to survive your cancer.”

Cancer Cartel founders Shelly Tinney-Miller, Kerry Solmonsen, and Katy Tinney-Olson are all cancer survivors.

At this year’s event, guests will get to shop gently-used, high-end fashion items as well as brand-new pieces from brands like Show Me Your Mumu, L’Agence, and Hellessy. A-Line Boutique, a woman’s clothing store in Carlsbad, is also donating new designer pieces.

The best part? All of the items are reasonably-priced, making it a mecca for bargain shoppers.

Coronado resident Marilyn Klisser shops some Farm Rio at last year’s event.

Then there are the raffles. Tinney-Miller says the event features opportunity drawings for items like a stay at the Inn in Rancho Santa Fe, a year of blow-outs at Accalia Salon, a mobile skincare package, yoga and pilates classes, and a package for in-home special event hair and makeup.

Since its inception six years ago, the nonprofit has raised more than $1.2 million, helping more than 390 individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

According to Tinney-Miller, the nonprofit is starting to gain momentum in Coronado. In addition to last year’s inaugural shopping event, the Cancer Cartel hosted a collaboration with Coronado Mahjong at the Fire Station Venue. That event earned more than $20,000.

Tinney-Miller says her work with the Cancer Cartel helps channel energy from her battle with breast cancer into something that can help other cancer patients. Every morning, she gets a new wave of emails asking for help.

The applications come through hospital social workers and oncology teams, including referrals from UCSD and other regional providers. The nonprofit has helped recipients locally in Coronado, in Imperial Beach, and just over the bridge in San Diego.

“It’s emotional,” said Tinney-Miller. “But then, I get to turn it around and it’s such a blessing to help others. There’s a reason I went through what I did.”

Breast cancer remains the most common diagnosis among applicants, though Tinney-Miller said there is a troubling rise in requests from younger patients.

“I was diagnosed when I was 36, and that was considered young,” said Tinney-Miller. “Now we are seeing people in 20s and 30s. It’s heartbreaking.”

Tinney-Miller says the Cancer Cartel is still seeking clothing donations from luxury brands and other high-end and coveted designers ranging from Gucci and Prada to Mother and Alo. Residents are encouraged to see a curated list to guide donations. Residents can drop off donations at Salon on First or reach out to Shelly directly to arrange a pickup by texting Tinney-Miller at 253-670-0610.

In addition, the nonprofit is looking for a limited number of $500 sponsors to help cover logistical expenses such as event supplies. Sponsors receive recognition in signage, social media, and event materials.

Tinney-Miller says she’s grateful to the Coronado community for welcoming the Cancer Cartel and supporting its mission.

“We appreciate the support so much,” said Tinney-Miller. “This excitement — this community buy-in — means everything.”

 

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

