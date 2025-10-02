Thursday, October 2, 2025
Empty the Shelters national adoption event

Less than 1 min.
Transform a life by adopting a new best friend! The Empty the Shelters national adoption event is underway through Oct. 15, with BISSELL Pet Foundation generously sponsoring adoption fees at over 300 organizations, including PAWS of Coronado.

PAWS of Coronado is open on Thursdays in October until 7 pm, and welcomes visitors on Mondays, making it the only shelter open to the public on Mondays. There is a diverse range of dogs, cats, and kittens waiting to meet you. Visit pawsofcoronado.org to browse available animals and complete the adoption application. PAWS of Coronado doesn’t hold animals — the adoption process is first come, first served, ensuring the best match for both the animals and their new families. With all fees sponsored during the Empty the Shelters event, you can focus on finding your perfect companion, who will arrive fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Image: PAWS of Coronado

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

