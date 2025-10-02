Transform a life by adopting a new best friend! The Empty the Shelters national adoption event is underway through Oct. 15, with BISSELL Pet Foundation generously sponsoring adoption fees at over 300 organizations, including PAWS of Coronado.

PAWS of Coronado is open on Thursdays in October until 7 pm, and welcomes visitors on Mondays, making it the only shelter open to the public on Mondays. There is a diverse range of dogs, cats, and kittens waiting to meet you. Visit pawsofcoronado.org to browse available animals and complete the adoption application. PAWS of Coronado doesn’t hold animals — the adoption process is first come, first served, ensuring the best match for both the animals and their new families. With all fees sponsored during the Empty the Shelters event, you can focus on finding your perfect companion, who will arrive fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.





