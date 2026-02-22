Conversational French & Spanish return March 3

Conversational French and Conversational Spanish classes resume on Tuesday, March 3 at the John D. Spreckels Center. These entry-level classes are open to adults ages 18+ who are interested in building confidence through real-life conversation.

Each month, the instructor focuses on one practical topic, such as dining out, shopping, or travel basics while introducing useful vocabulary and conversational patterns in a relaxed, supportive setting. There is no formal curriculum; the emphasis is on natural conversation, active participation, and gaining comfort speaking in everyday situations.

Class Times:

• Conversational French: 10-11 am

• Conversational Spanish: 11 am–12 pm

Cost:

$120 for residents

$150 for nonresidents

Early registration is requested. Please sign up by March 2 to reserve your spot by stopping by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, calling 619-522-7343, or visiting www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec to register.





