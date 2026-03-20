Friday, March 20, 2026
EntertainmentStage

A National Poetry Celebration

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to gather for an evening of inspiration, reflection, and connection at the upcoming National Poetry Celebration. Taking place Tuesday, April 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., this free special event honors National Poetry Month with a featured reading by Paola Capó-García, San Diego’s Poet Laureate of the Year, a leading voice in San Diego’s vibrant literary scene.

Attendees can expect a powerful and thought-provoking program that highlights the richness and diversity of poetry in our region. Through spoken word, storytelling, and creative expression, the evening will showcase how poetry continues to shape and reflect the cultural fabric of the community.

For Capó-García, poetry has long been both a personal refuge and a creative force. She shares that her love for the art form began as a teenager growing up in Puerto Rico, where she used poetry to expand both her creativity and her English vocabulary. “I loved having a medium that allowed me to express my feelings in a non-linear and non-literal way,” she explains. Today, as an educator and Poet Laureate, she draws on those early experiences to connect with young people and emphasize the importance of creative and emotional outlets.

Addressing a common misconception, Capó-García encourages those who may feel intimidated by poetry to take a chance. “Poetry being difficult is one of the great misconceptions,” she says. “It’s a very democratic and accessible art form. It just requires an openness to be moved and changed—and a willingness to take risks with language.”

Her hope for the event is simple yet profound: that attendees walk away with a renewed and positive relationship with poetry. “I hope people realize that they, too, can read and write poems—that they’ve been inside them all along.”

This National Poetry Celebration offers a unique opportunity to experience the power of language, connect with others, and celebrate the voices shaping San Diego’s poetic landscape. Whether you are a lifelong poetry lover or simply curious, this welcoming event promises something meaningful for everyone.

Register today to be part of this inspiring evening:

Don’t miss this chance to engage with the art of poetry and discover the stories waiting to be heard.



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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