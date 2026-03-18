From students to seniors: Coronado Job Fair opens doors April 22

Coronado residents in need of employment will have an opportunity to meet directly with local businesses at the free Coronado Job Fair on April 22. Now in its third year, the fair continues to expand to address an unfortunate need on the island.

The Coronado Job Fair comes at a time when numerous residents are looking for work following government downsizing and amid rising costs for housing, food, utilities and healthcare. The event will take place in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library and is meant to connect Coronadans with jobs close to home. Four of Coronado’s resorts and about a dozen Coronado businesses will have hiring representatives available to discuss current openings and collect resumes.

The fair is open to job seekers of all ages and experience levels. Retired residents and seniors are encouraged to participate as a way to apply their decades of professional experience, stay engaged in the community, make new friends, and earn supplemental income.

This year, event hours have been adjusted (noon-4 pm) to fully accommodate students from Coronado High School, allowing them to explore summer employment opportunities with local employers.

“We want this event to open doors for residents at every stage of life,” said Claudia Ludlow, Interim Chair of Discover Coronado. “Whether someone is looking for their very first job, returning to the workforce, or looking to stay active in retirement, the Coronado Job Fair connects our community with real opportunities right here at home.”

Ludlow began her work career at the Hotel del Coronado in 1991. Today, she is the General Manager of the Glorietta Bay Inn, across the street from The Del. Discover Coronado, the official destination marketing organization for the City of Coronado, attracts group meetings and guests to local resorts during the off-season. The number of open jobs at the local resorts increases between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The April 22 Coronado Job Fair is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. More details can be found at DiscoverCoronado.com.





