Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Community News

Welcome to the Jungle: CFA x Live Nado merch collab is here

1 min.

The pre-order deadline is Sunday, April 5.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Floral Association is collaborating with Coronado apparel brand Live Nado for a limited-edition collection celebrating the 104th Annual Coronado Flower Show and this year’s theme, Welcome to the Jungle. The merchandise aims to celebrate the tradition, community, and spirit of the Coronado Floral Association.

Preorders are now open for a select run of exclusive designs made just for this year’s event. The collaborative collection was created by Live Nado co-founder Kate Kerns, and it’s everything you need to show up to flower show weekend in style.

The collection

Velvet Jungle Trucker Hat — $46 · A black, structured trucker hat made for the jungle after dark. Perfect for the 1922 Club or any day you want to wear your wild side.

 

White CFA Dad Hat — $36 · A clean, low-profile dad hat for the Flower Show faithful. Unstructured, easy, and unmistakably Nado.

 

Welcome to the Jungle Tote — $24 · Carry your market haul, your Flower Show program, or everything you picked up Beyond the Tents in full jungle style.

 

Sticker 3-Pack — $9 · The most affordable way to rep the show all year long.

The pre-order deadline is Sunday, April 5. Visit livenado.com to order your merch today and then pick up your items at the flower show, April 18-19.

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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