Welcome to the Jungle! The 104th Annual Coronado Flower Show gets wild

Inspired by the island’s lush tree canopy, vibrant tropical flora and the signature green parrots that call Coronado home, the 104th Annual Coronado Flower Show announces its theme: Welcome to the Jungle. The event takes place at Spreckels Park, April 18-19, 2026.

“It’s elegant and untamed,” said Colby Freer, Co-President of the Coronado Floral Association. “Nature isn’t perfect or polite. It’s bold, layered and alive. That’s what we wanted this show to feel like…an invitation to grow wild, together.”

Not only is the flower show the biggest tented flower show in the country — drawing more than 10,000 guests — it’s also the island’s longest-running tradition. The event invites creativity and collaboration from everyone in the community.

“You don’t have to be a master gardener or this floral extraordinaire,” said Freer. “You never know when one simple flower or clipping can walk away with a blue ribbon. That’s what makes it special.”

The Coronado Floral Association announced its theme much earlier this year, to allow more participation and planning from those in the community. Freer says that people start planning far in advance, often inspired by things they see throughout the year in town, or while traveling on vacation.

Kelly Kindorf, co-president of the Coronado Floral Association, is excited about the theme. It incorporates gorgeous jungle life and bold, colorful animal life, allowing imaginations to run wild.

“Welcome to the Jungle will give our floral designers and show participants endless ways to capture lush colors and bold impact in all aspects of the show,” she said.

As always, the show draws judges from all over California. But the heart of the flower show is really about bringing the community together. This year is set to be a totally immersive experience, breathing new life into old, cherished traditions, according to Freer.

Floral exhibits will be joined by live entertainment from local performers, and the festive Wine and Beer Garden will enjoy its newish “center stage” location. Guests will find old favorites like the youth section, a photo division as well as artisan vendors and treats from local restaurants.

Freer is excited about adding more hands-on floral demonstrations and design experiences, as well as a featured Birds of Paradise Tent. Dozens of nonprofits will collaborate in the tents, sharing educational displays and interactive exhibits that inspire curiosity and community connection. In addition, the Flower Show is bringing back the History of the Coronado Flower Show Tent, a welcome nod to the past.

The 1922 gathering is back, which Freer calls a “one night only, jungle soiree” inside the tents of the show. Featuring exotic design, dancing, and a touch of rock and roll, the evening is always a fan favorite, according to Freer.

The morning after the 1922 and the Sunday of the flower show, “Rise and Bloom” returns. It’s a peaceful wellness experience that blends yoga and breath work under the canopy, complete with the sounds of birds.

Of course, there’s lots happening outside of the park as well. The Homefront Judging contest, a town favorite, is back to honor the community’s most beautiful porches and gardens. Community members are also invited to join the “Best in Village Walking Tour” the Saturday morning of the show. The homes featured at this event are the most beloved blue ribbon winners of the year, and will have special happenings in each garden. Community members can access a map online, then take a self-guided tour by bike or golf cart.

The spirit of the flower show will spill out into the community at large with the “Beyond the Tents” program. Shops, restaurants, and hotels are encouraged to get into the theme with decorated storefronts, installations and even special menus, sharing the energy of the jungle all over town.

According to Freer, the flower show is enjoying a new generation of leadership.

“The show almost closed at 100 years, and it took the next generation of Coronado locals to step in and make sure its legacy continued to thrive,” she said. “We want to honor the past with an eye on the future.”

New this year is the Coronado Flower Club, an app-based membership program hosted on Heylo. The Coronado Flower Club offers a modern, accessible way to engage with the CFA’s mission beyond the annual flower show. For a yearly fee of $50, members gain access to exclusive events, behind-the-scenes updates, members-only gatherings, and special privileges.

It’s just one of the ways the flower show is growing to capture the interests of a changing demographic. According to Karen Strabala, Chair of the Coronado Flower Show, the show has evolved in very meaningful ways, reflecting the community’s shared interests and values.

“We’ve made great strides in innovation and inclusion,” said Strabala. “We’ve expanded our educational exhibits, encouraged sustainable gardening practices, and welcomed more participation from schools, community groups, and first-time exhibitors.”

Bu it’s not easy putting on a flower show this big. According to Strabala, the sheer scale of the show requires lots of coordination to bring everything together.

“From setting up the tents in Spreckels Park to managing countless volunteers, exhibitors and logistics, it’s truly a community-wide effort,” she said. “But that’s also what makes it rewarding, seeing how many people come together to make it happen.”

The Coronado Flower Show is a city-wide, 100% volunteer-driven collaboration that keeps Coronado blooming all year long. Made possible by a generous grant by the City of Coronado and the help of private donors, the event is powered by the tireless efforts of residents who work year-round to bring it to life.

“When the gates open and we see families, neighbors, and visitors attending our special events and wandering through the displays with smiles on their faces, all the hard work feels worth it,” said Strabala. “It’s a beautiful reminder of what community spirit and a shared love of flowers can create.”

For Kindorf, the Coronado Flower Show is a local treasure that fosters connection, joy and community.

“My hope is that the flower show will truly be a space where generations of locals, from all different backgrounds, involved in all different aspects of our community, come together to create wonderful memories,” she said.





