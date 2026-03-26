Sunday, March 29, 2026
Education

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club offers four Marilyn Foster Scholarships

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) is offering to award four class of 2026 graduating senior girls, either attending Coronado High School or a Coronado resident, the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship in the amount of $2,500.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster, one of Coronado’s beloved philanthropists who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving our community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener, and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it.

The scholarship is for those interested in establishing a commitment to their community and who have plans to attend a higher education institution in the fall. Each of the four awardees will receive the $2,500 scholarship mailed directly to their college’s registrar.

The CJWC will begin accepting applications on April 1, and the deadline to apply is May 15, 2026. Find the application and more information at coronadojuniorwomens.org.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Graduating senior from Coronado Unified School District or a Coronado resident
  • Accepted to and planning to attend an accredited higher education institution in fall 2026

Application Requirements

  • Complete the application
  • Submit a 600–800 word essay: “Describe how you hope to contribute to our society through your choice of study, your passion, or a talent you possess.”

Application Period

April 1 – May 15, 2026

Apply Now



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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