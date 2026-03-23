Coronado residents can enter lottery for NASCAR Community Day tickets

Registration for NASCAR Community Day tickets is now open

NASCAR is coming to Naval Base Coronado for a three-day race weekend, June 19–21, featuring its national touring series on a temporary street course.

Friday, June 19 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Saturday, June 20 – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Sunday, June 21 – NASCAR Cup Series (Anduril 250)

In partnership with NASCAR, the City of Coronado has received 1,000 Community Day tickets for Coronado residents to attend the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, June 19.

Due to expected demand, tickets will be distributed through a random lottery.

How to register for the ticket lottery

Registration is open from March 23 through April 10 at 5 pm. Residents must enter through CivicRec by creating or logging into your account and registering for the NASCAR Community Day ticket program. Households my request two or four tickets.

Log in to your CivicRec account

For assistance on how to create a CivicRec account, view the video HERE or PDF Guide HERE. Register for the NASCAR Community Day ticket program

Only Coronado residents are eligible, including both renters and property owners. One entry per household is permitted; multiple entries from the same household will be disqualified.

What happens next

After registration closes, all eligible entires will be entered into a random lottery drawing. Selected residents will be contacted the week of April 13 with residency verification instructions.

A waitlist will also be drawn in case additional tickets become available or selected participants do not complete the verification process. Waitlisted residents will be asked to complete residency verification during the verification period to ensure eligibility if tickets become available.

Residency Verification

Participants selected in the lottery will need to provide proof of Coronado residency, such as a current property tax bill or a lease agreement (minimum of six months). The name used for registration must match the residency verification document.

The residency verification period will take place through a secure CivicRec portal from April 13 through May 1.

Ticket distribution

Once residency is confirmed, tickets will be distributed by Ticketmaster to the email address used during registration. Delivery is expected in early to mid-May.

Active-Duty Military Residents

Active-duty service members stationed in Coronado will receive ticket access through a separate Navy-managed distribution process that is now open.

Active-duty personnel can register directly through the Navy’s system here:

runsignup.com/TicketEvent/NASCARSanDiegoMilitaryFreeDay

Questions

For general NASCAR event details, including schedule, parking, and policies, visit the official NASCAR event website.

Additional information about Community Day and ticket process is available on the City’s Project Coronado webpage.

For questions related to Community Day ticket registration, residency verification, or lottery notifications, please contact [email protected].

Need more assistance?

View a step-by-step NASCAR registration guide here or PDF Guide here.





