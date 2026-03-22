Coronado Playhouse invites audiences to escape into laughter with “The Drowsy Chaperone”

From mid-April to mid-May, audiences are invited to step inside a quiet apartment, drop the needle on a vintage record, and watch as an entire 1920s musical bursts to life. Coronado Playhouse is delighted to return The Drowsy Chaperone, a wildly inventive and joyfully self-aware musical comedy that celebrates the magic of theatre (while lovingly poking fun at it), to its stage.

The Drowsy Chaperone is a Tony Award-winning production that blends Jazz Age glamour with sharp comedic wit. Following a devoted musical theatre fan, known only as Man in Chair, who seeks comfort from life’s uncertainties by playing his favorite cast album. Audiences are sure to find solidarity and empathy with a character who desperately needs an escape from, and fears, the world outside.

As the record spins, his modest apartment transforms into the setting of a lavish 1920s musical, complete with tap-dancing ensemble numbers, a starlet bride, a charming groom, mistaken identities, gangsters in disguise, and one very drowsy chaperone. What unfolds is equal parts dazzling spectacle and heartfelt reflection, as the lines between reality and fantasy blur in a theatrical experience that is as touching as it is hilarious.

The show is a love letter to anyone who has ever found solace in theatre; reminding us all that even in our most ordinary or isolating moments, storytelling has the power to transport, connect, and heal. And it does all of that while making you laugh out loud. The Drowsy Chaperone offers something for seasoned theatre lovers and newcomers alike.

The Drowsy Chaperone will be performed at Coronado Playhouse (1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118) April 10-May 10, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are available at CoronadoPlayhouse.org.

Note: This show is recommended for ages 10+ with mild language and adult themes.





