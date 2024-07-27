Saturday, July 27, 2024
Bridgeworthy: Pro Padel League Comes to San Diego August 19-25

Use code Coronado15 to receive 15% off the reserved seating price.

A new event is coming to the Barnes Tennis Center in August and will introduce spectators to the sport of padel and the Pro Padel League (PPL). The top padel players in the world will gather to test their mettle at PPL Event 3 from August 19 to 25.

While pickleball often claims the “fasting growing” title in the U.S., padel has been called the fastest growing sport in the world. According to Forbes.com, “Padel is most similar to Platform tennis, played within an enclosed structure made of clear walls instead of platform’s wire mesh walls.”

Courtesy photo

The Professional Padel League (PPL) is North America’s first professional padel league, providing a national stage for the sport while generating awareness and excitement as padel continues to grow across North America.

San Diego’s PPL team, the San Diego Stingrays, became the second franchise in the PPL and is  considered one of the original seven. The Stingrays are based out of Taktika Padel Center San Diego, located in the Barnes Tennis Center.

In addition to the intense action and drama of padel, the seven-day event at Barnes will feature food and  music.

General Admission tickets are free; front row reserved seats are $40; VIP tickets (includes lunch and two drinks) are $150. Use the special discount code Coronado15 for 15% off reserved seats.

Get Tickets



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

