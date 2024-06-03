Monday, June 3, 2024
Wag ‘N Tails Grand Re-Opening, Demos, Drawings & More – June 5

Michael O’Bryan bought Wag’n Tails a few months ago from Melanie Parks. They’d been friends for years and O’Bryan had been heavily involved with Wag’n Tails during that time.

In an effort to carry on the wonderful legacy Parks built and hopefully do even more for the furry members of our community, the Wag’n Tails team has worked diligently these past months giving the store a fresh new look. Now it’s time to celebrate by giving back to the community that has supported Wag’n Tails for the last 24 years. The Grand Re-opening event planned for June 5, 2024 is a jam packed day filled with special guest speakers, product demos, plus tons of free toys/treats/food/gift baskets/gift cards being given away throughout the day. It all kicks off at 10 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Wag’n Tails
945 Orange Avenue
619-435-3513
wagntailscoronado.com

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

