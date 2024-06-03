Wag ‘N Tails Grand Re-Opening, Demos, Drawings & More – June 5

Michael O’Bryan bought Wag’n Tails a few months ago from Melanie Parks. They’d been friends for years and O’Bryan had been heavily involved with Wag’n Tails during that time.

In an effort to carry on the wonderful legacy Parks built and hopefully do even more for the furry members of our community, the Wag’n Tails team has worked diligently these past months giving the store a fresh new look. Now it’s time to celebrate by giving back to the community that has supported Wag’n Tails for the last 24 years. The Grand Re-opening event planned for June 5, 2024 is a jam packed day filled with special guest speakers, product demos, plus tons of free toys/treats/food/gift baskets/gift cards being given away throughout the day. It all kicks off at 10 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Wag’n Tails

945 Orange Avenue

619-435-3513

wagntailscoronado.com

