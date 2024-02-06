Islander Boys Basketball Loses Final Home Game 70-50 Against Scripps Ranch

On Friday, February 2nd the Coronado Islanders took on the Scripps Ranch Falcons in their last home game of the season. After a hard fought game, the Islanders fell short and lost 70-50. They are now 6-20 overall and 1-5 in league with two games left in the regular season.

Even with the end score not in the Islanders’ favor there were still a few players that stood out. Jimmy Lavine was the Islanders’ lead scorer. He picked up 13 points, got four rebounds, four assists, and had six steals, consistently giving his best effort and showing up for competition.

Tekur Velazquez dropped 11 points, got four rebounds, and had two steals. He helped out on all sides of the ball and showed up to play.

Another key scorer was Loxly Johnson. He had 10 points and three steals. For a majority of the season Johnson was unable to play due to injury, but with his return he is showing that he has much to offer.

The Islanders stand at an overall record of 6-20 and a league record of 1-5 with two away games left that are both in league.

UPCOMING AWAY GAMES:

Tuesday, February 6 at 6:15 pm at University City High School.

Friday, February 9 at 7:30 pm at Hoover High School.





