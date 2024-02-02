Islander Girls Varsity Soccer Takes Loss on Senior Night 4-2 Against OLP

On January 30th, the Coronado Islander girls soccer team celebrated their senior night while playing against Our Lady of Peace. This was the second game against OLP this season and unfortunately it was another loss for the Islanders, 4-2.

The OLP Pilots had possession of the ball for a majority of the game. They kept the ball away from the Islanders and scored four goals before the Islanders could put one in.

OLP Scoring Timeframe:

Goal 1: 1st half, 30 minutes left

Goal 2: 1st half, four minutes left

Goal 3: 2nd half, 39 minutes left

Goal 4: 2nd half, 32 minutes left

Even though the Pilots had taken a large lead, the Islanders didn’t give up. With around 20 minutes left in the game Maren Hawley struck the ball from far out, making a statement, and pinning the ball into the top right corner of the net. This goal gave the Islanders some more energy and momentum now on the board 4-1.

As the minutes counted down, the Islanders needed to continue fighting. They were looking for openings and opportunities, but OLP kept shutting them down. However, a mistake by OLP set up the Islanders for another goal. There was a call for a handball in the box, so Giana Quijano stepped up to take the penalty kick. She did her job and sent the ball into the back of the net.

The game was now set at 4-2 with about seven minutes left to play.

The Islanders did prevent the Pilots from scoring for the last 30 minutes of the game, but that was not good enough since they could not capitalize on offense. Thus the final score was 4-2, with the Pilots taking home the win.

The Islanders are now 3-10 overall and 0-5 in league play.

Upcoming Games:

2/1/24 – vs Patrick Henry at home 6pm.

2/8/24 – vs Point Loma at home 6pm.





