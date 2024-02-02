Friday, February 2, 2024
Islander Girls Varsity Soccer Takes Loss on Senior Night 4-2 Against OLP

Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On January 30th, the Coronado Islander girls soccer team celebrated their senior night while playing against Our Lady of Peace. This was the second game against OLP this season and unfortunately it was another loss for the Islanders, 4-2.

Final Score to Senior Night Game vs OLP

The OLP Pilots had possession of the ball for a majority of the game. They kept the ball away from the Islanders and scored four goals before the Islanders could put one in.

OLP Scoring Timeframe:

Goal 1: 1st half, 30 minutes left

Goal 2: 1st half, four minutes left

Goal 3: 2nd half, 39 minutes left

Goal 4: 2nd half, 32 minutes left

Even though the Pilots had taken a large lead, the Islanders didn’t give up. With around 20 minutes left in the game Maren Hawley struck the ball from far out, making a statement, and pinning the ball into the top right corner of the net. This goal gave the Islanders some more energy and momentum now on the board 4-1.

Maren Hawley

As the minutes counted down, the Islanders needed to continue fighting. They were looking for openings and opportunities, but OLP kept shutting them down. However, a mistake by OLP set up the Islanders for another goal. There was a call for a handball in the box, so Giana Quijano stepped up to take the penalty kick. She did her job and sent the ball into the back of the net.

Giana Quijano

The game was now set at 4-2 with about seven minutes left to play.

The Islanders did prevent the Pilots from scoring for the last 30 minutes of the game, but that was not good enough since they could not capitalize on offense. Thus the final score was 4-2, with the Pilots taking home the win.

The Islanders are now 3-10 overall and 0-5 in league play.

Upcoming Games:

2/1/24 – vs Patrick Henry at home 6pm.

2/8/24 – vs Point Loma at home 6pm.



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.

