Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Brings Good Cheer to Coronado

Two groups of volunteers within the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary — Quilters and Meals on Wheels — brought good cheer to many in Coronado this past holiday season.

Throughout the year, the talented quilters have made blankets and place mats of remarkable beauty and quality. They identified Meals on Wheels clients as potential

recipients of their creations and asked the Meals on Wheels team to make the deliveries. Their answer was yes, of course. And so it happened, in late 2023, with both teams

looking forward to 2024.

The two committees represent just two of the 28 possible roles that volunteers can fill through the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary. The Auxiliary recently celebrated its 65th anniversary and is always welcoming new members. For more information about volunteering through this organization, contact [email protected] or 619-522-3675.

