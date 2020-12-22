Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Spreads Holiday Cheer with Homemade Quilts

An annual holiday tradition at Sharp Coronado Hospital carried on this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary volunteers sewed, knitted and crocheted quilts and afghans for patients in Sharp Coronado’s long-term care units. While the volunteers were not permitted to go inside this year, they loaded up carts with the blankets outside the doors of the units shortly before care team employees, such as Victoria Risovanny and music therapist Haley DiPane, strolled down the hallways and helped hand out the blankets to patients.

“The quilt and afghan blanket distribution has become a tradition for our auxiliary volunteers quilt group,” says Risovanny, manager of patient relations at Sharp Coronado. “The volunteers work on their creations throughout the year and always look forward to delivering blankets to the patients during winter holidays.”

Since the volunteers were unable to come to the hospital to volunteer during the pandemic, they collaborated with each other remotely and continued making quilts and blankets from home.

Sharp Coronado Hospital is grateful to have such thoughtful and dedicating volunteers who provide a sense of comfort to those who need it most, especially during this challenging year.

