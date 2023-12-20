Handmade Quilts Donated to Villa Coronado Residents

On December 8, the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary’s Quilt and Lapghan Committee transformed the hospital’s atmosphere into a cozy space as they distributed their annual collection of quilts and knitted lapghans. This heartwarming tradition reached not only the residents of Villa Coronado but also included the patients in the SubAcute unit at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Katy Green, a retired manager of Coronado’s emergency department turned Auxiliary volunteer and the leader of the group, shared the artistry involved in the process. Crafting a quilt, a task ranging from several days to weeks, demanded a special skill to intricately match fabric pieces, creating a harmonious tapestry.

Sue Gillingham stitched a Padres themed quilt, perfectly tailored for a long-time fan of the baseball team. Another resident chose Pamela Thomas’ succulent-themed quilt, showcasing the fabric of designer Kaffe Fassett. With over 60 unique quilts and blankets to choose from, the residents took their time, carefully selecting the one that resonated most with their tastes.

The distribution event resonated with notes of holiday music performed by Sharp Coronado’s music therapist Noelle Pederson. As the event concluded, the air was filled not only with holiday tunes but also with the shared connection between the volunteers and the community they served. The annual quilt and lapghan distribution had woven a tapestry of compassion, kindness, and holiday spirit that lingered in the hearts of all involved.

Thank you to everyone who made this special delivery possible: Lois Maxam, Sue Gillingham, Betsy Campbell, Becky Baker, Anne-Marie Steinmetz, Cherie Collins, Sharon Flynn Hollander, Pamela Thomas, Jennifer Cordova, Pat Tegtmeyer and Katy Green.

Submitted by Sue Gillingham





