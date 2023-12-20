Wednesday, December 20, 2023
People

Handmade Quilts Donated to Villa Coronado Residents

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Sharp Coronado Auxiliary volunteers prepare for the annual holiday distribution of handmade quilts to Villa residents. Pictured (from the left) Pamela Thomas, Lois Maxam, Katy Green, SDSU student nurse, and Sharon Hollander.

On December 8, the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary’s Quilt and Lapghan Committee transformed the hospital’s atmosphere into a cozy space as they distributed their annual collection of quilts and knitted lapghans. This heartwarming tradition reached not only the residents of Villa Coronado but also included the patients in the SubAcute unit at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Katy Green, a retired manager of Coronado’s emergency department turned Auxiliary volunteer and the leader of the group, shared the artistry involved in the process. Crafting a quilt, a task ranging from several days to weeks, demanded a special skill to intricately match fabric pieces, creating a harmonious tapestry.

Sue Gillingham stitched a Padres themed quilt, perfectly tailored for a long-time fan of the baseball team. Another resident chose Pamela Thomas’ succulent-themed quilt, showcasing the fabric of designer Kaffe Fassett. With over 60 unique quilts and blankets to choose from, the residents took their time, carefully selecting the one that resonated most with their tastes.

The distribution event resonated with notes of holiday music performed by Sharp Coronado’s music therapist Noelle Pederson. As the event concluded, the air was filled not only with holiday tunes but also with the shared connection between the volunteers and the community they served. The annual quilt and lapghan distribution had woven a tapestry of compassion, kindness, and holiday spirit that lingered in the hearts of all involved.

Thank you to everyone who made this special delivery possible: Lois Maxam, Sue Gillingham, Betsy Campbell, Becky Baker, Anne-Marie Steinmetz, Cherie Collins, Sharon Flynn Hollander, Pamela Thomas, Jennifer Cordova, Pat Tegtmeyer and Katy Green.

Submitted by Sue Gillingham



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Gives Joyous Christmas Performance (video)

People

Coronado Public Library is December Emerald Keeper of the Month

People

CJWC Donates $15,000 to STEP

Community News

Coronado Chief of Police Chuck Kaye Announces Retirement (video)

Education

CoSA Senior Wins Prestigious National YoungArts Award

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Will Eastham

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

13th Annual URT Santa Surf Off Toy Drive – Dec. 24

Uncategorized

Bring Your 4th of July Parade Memories to Share – Dec. 20 & 21

Stage

“A Very Special Christmas Tree” – Dec. 21

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John Lepore

People

CJWC Donates $15,000 to STEP

Education

CoSA Senior Wins Prestigious National YoungArts Award

More Local News

CUSD Update: New Officers Elected, Budget Challenges Reflect Declining Enrollment and Changes at State Level

Education

Council to Solicit Public Input on Potential Winn Room Expansion

City of Coronado

First Annual Mistletoe Mile Raises Funds for Feeding San Diego

Community News

Celebrating the Holidays in Coronado Golf Cart Style

Community News

Discover Coronado Named Title Sponsor of Coronado Art & Wine Festival

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Gives Joyous Christmas Performance (video)