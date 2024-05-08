Elleaire Fore Raises $15k for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia

Elleaire Lyons, a sophomore at Coronado High School, is utilizing her love for the game of golf to drive change. As a member of the Girls Varsity Golf Team for the past two years, she founded Elleaire Fore Inc. in 2023 with a mission to increase awareness, resources, and funding for those with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). HSP is a progressive genetic disorder in which neuromuscular neurons in the brain fail to fire completely, resulting in a mistransfer of information to the muscles.

For Elleaire, this cause hits close to home. Her father was diagnosed with HSP, and growing up, his condition has been one of Elleaire’s greatest motivators.

“My dad has always been a very big role model to look up to, and when I noticed his condition getting worse I think that’s when I really got inspired to see what I could do to help,” Elleaire shared. “He’s always my number one supporter and I just wanted to return the favor for him.”

Mr. Lyons first introduced Elleaire to golf when she was five years old, and she reflected on how it was incredibly special to share this sport with her father because it was something for the two of them to bond over.

On April 21, Elleaire hosted her foundation’s second sold-out event at Coronado Golf Course. She hosted 36 players across 9 tee times with a closest-to-the-hole and a long drive competition.

Along with generous support through hole and scorecard sponsorships, Elleaire’s tee times, raffle, and post-event celebration helped to raise over $15,000 for the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. About $5k of the funds were allocated to the golf course for the tournament expenses, resulting in a donation of nearly $10k for the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation.

“We definitely want this tournament to be an inaugural event. I know we are looking at six month marks as well for events,” Elleaire described.

Elleaire attributes her success to the generous sponsors, players, parents, and her family. She looks forward to continuing her endeavors to aid those with HSP and even considers pursuing a career in the medical field to find a cure for individuals who are affected. Find more information about Elleaire, her foundation, and tournament photos on her website.

Outside of high school golf and tournaments around San Diego County, Elleaire is a member of Coronado High School’s Associated Student Body, the UCSD Center Community Health-Youth Advisory Council, and is President of the NadoCAF Chapter Club with the Challenged Athletes Foundation. She also provides free online tutoring service with the Kid by Kid foundation, enjoys playing the piano, and has published numerous of her art pieces online at https://www.ellequinnart.com/.





