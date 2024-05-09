Thursday, May 9, 2024
Presentation on Ikebana – May 20

On May 20 the Bridge & Bay Garden Club invites you to join them for their monthly meeting, beginning at 9:30 am in the library’s Winn Room. There will be small bites, coffee, raffles, and a brief meeting followed by a presentation on the Japanese floral art form of Ikebana.

(Photo by Anna Cicognani on Unsplash)
Ikebana is the centuries-old Japanese art of arranging flowers. The practice, which roughly translates to “making flowers come alive,” uses carefully selected blossoms, greenery and other flora to convey a specific feeling or emotion to an observer – just as a painting or sculpture might. (Wikipedia)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

CHS Track Phenom Lauren Gilhooly Thrives on Competition, Aims High at...