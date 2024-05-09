On May 20 the Bridge & Bay Garden Club invites you to join them for their monthly meeting, beginning at 9:30 am in the library’s Winn Room. There will be small bites, coffee, raffles, and a brief meeting followed by a presentation on the Japanese floral art form of Ikebana.
Presentation on Ikebana – May 20
Less than 1 min.
- Tags
- Event
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]