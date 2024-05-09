Presentation on Ikebana – May 20

On May 20 the Bridge & Bay Garden Club invites you to join them for their monthly meeting, beginning at 9:30 am in the library’s Winn Room. There will be small bites, coffee, raffles, and a brief meeting followed by a presentation on the Japanese floral art form of Ikebana.

Ikebana is the centuries-old Japanese art of arranging flowers. The practice, which roughly translates to “making flowers come alive,” uses carefully selected blossoms, greenery and other flora to convey a specific feeling or emotion to an observer – just as a painting or sculpture might. (Wikipedia)





