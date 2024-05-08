Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Islander Boys Volleyball Advances to CIF Division 3 Finals

The Islanders will take on High Tech High San Diego at 5 pm on Friday, May 10 at Southwestern College.

Action shot during Coronado Boys Volleyball win over Olympian Tuesday, May 7th. Photo Credit Roberta Lenert

Coronado Boys Volleyball beat the #1 seeded Olympian Eagles on Tuesday, May 7 to secure their spot in the CIF Division 3 San Diego Section Championships. The Islanders will take on High Tech High San Diego at 5 pm on Friday, May 10 at Southwestern College. Coronado has beaten the odds, coming into the tournament as the fourth seed and now set to play in the championship final game.

The road to the championship game. Bracket pulled from Max Preps website.
Coronado Boys Volleyball team gather for a celebration photo after their Semi-Finals win. Photo Credit Roberta Lenert

During the Semi-Finals game, Coronado persevered in a hard-fought battle that went five sets, ultimately resulting in an Islander win. They will face-off with High Tech High San Diego, a team they have beaten once this season, on Friday night and are hoping to bring home the championship title. The Varsity team is made up of Matthew Slentz, Quinten Sylvester, Nicholas Redding, Cameron Lenert, Dylan Tuckey, Gage Gilby, Gabriel Langevin, Ryder Moore, Lyonel Mancilla, Carl Allen, Greyson Glorieux, Anthony Anderson and Jocain Howard and coached by Head Coach George Cavaco.

Islander Boys Volleyball secured the League Championship on April 25th and are hoping to add CIF Championship title to their list of accolades. Photo courtesy of Roberta Lenert

Support your Islander Boys Volleyball team by heading to Southwestern College to cheer them on this Friday night, May 10. Tickets can be purchased at the GoFan website.



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

