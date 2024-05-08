Islander Boys Volleyball Advances to CIF Division 3 Finals

Coronado Boys Volleyball beat the #1 seeded Olympian Eagles on Tuesday, May 7 to secure their spot in the CIF Division 3 San Diego Section Championships. The Islanders will take on High Tech High San Diego at 5 pm on Friday, May 10 at Southwestern College. Coronado has beaten the odds, coming into the tournament as the fourth seed and now set to play in the championship final game.

During the Semi-Finals game, Coronado persevered in a hard-fought battle that went five sets, ultimately resulting in an Islander win. They will face-off with High Tech High San Diego, a team they have beaten once this season, on Friday night and are hoping to bring home the championship title. The Varsity team is made up of Matthew Slentz, Quinten Sylvester, Nicholas Redding, Cameron Lenert, Dylan Tuckey, Gage Gilby, Gabriel Langevin, Ryder Moore, Lyonel Mancilla, Carl Allen, Greyson Glorieux, Anthony Anderson and Jocain Howard and coached by Head Coach George Cavaco.

Support your Islander Boys Volleyball team by heading to Southwestern College to cheer them on this Friday night, May 10. Tickets can be purchased at the GoFan website.





