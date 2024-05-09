Coronado Elementary Schools Receive National Recognition

Both of Coronado Unified School District’s elementary schools have been recognized as distinguished schools for STEM curriculum and career readiness. Village and Silver Strand schools were each named as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

The distinguished school honor is given to a select number of elementary schools across the U.S. for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Launch, an elementary STEM curriculum. CUSD’s elementary schools use the curriculum in their Innovation Labs (iLab)

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition and want to acknowledge the role of CSF (Coronado Schools Foundation) in making these robust STEM experiences available for our students. We most definitely would not have this opportunity if not for the generous donors at CSF,” said Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

Funding for iLab teachers and curriculum at both schools comes from the Coronado Schools Foundation.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in sciences. To be eligible for the designation, a school must have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2022-23 school year.

“PLTW has been instrumental in our K-12 STEM pathway development. The curriculum was purposefully chosen because it aligns with our mission to challenge our learners in relevant and engaging experiences which foster curiosity; specifically in the sciences,” explained CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“We are so grateful to CUSD and CSF for supporting a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, where all students K-5 experience hands-on Project Lead The Way units which activate design thinking, problem-based learning, engineering, coding, and construction. Through collaboration and trial and error, our students learn not only about important science concepts, but also discover new strengths and leadership skills,” said Silver Strand Elementary Principal Jenny Moore.

“We are honored to recognize both Village and Silver Strand elementary schools for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also preparing them for future careers and life beyond the classroom.”

Source: Coronado Unified School District






