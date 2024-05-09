Thursday, May 9, 2024
Education

Coronado Elementary Schools Receive National Recognition

3 min.

Village and Silver Strand Elementary Schools Receive National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools were recognized as Project Lead the Way Launch Distinguished Schools for STEM curriculum and career readiness. Village iLab teacher Toni Trinidad, Silver Strand iLab teacher Anne Burney, and CUSD Teacher on Special Assignment Sarah Yakutis attended the 2023 PLTW Summit for STEM educators.

Both of Coronado Unified School District’s elementary schools have been recognized as distinguished schools for STEM curriculum and career readiness. Village and Silver Strand schools were each named as a 2023-24 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

The distinguished school honor is given to a select number of elementary schools across the U.S. for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Launch, an elementary STEM curriculum. CUSD’s elementary schools use the curriculum in their Innovation Labs (iLab)

Students collaborate during STEM learning in the Silver Strand Elementary School iLab. Both Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools were recognized as Project Lead the Way Launch Distinguished Schools for STEM curriculum and career readiness.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition and want to acknowledge the role of CSF (Coronado Schools Foundation) in making these robust STEM experiences available for our students. We most definitely would not have this opportunity if not for the generous donors at CSF,” said Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

Funding for iLab teachers and curriculum at both schools comes from the Coronado Schools Foundation.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in sciences. To be eligible for the designation, a school must have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2022-23 school year.

Students collaborate during STEM learning in the Village Elementary School iLab. Both Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools were recognized as Project Lead the Way Launch Distinguished Schools for STEM curriculum and career readiness.

“PLTW has been instrumental in our K-12 STEM pathway development. The curriculum was purposefully chosen because it aligns with our mission to challenge our learners in relevant and engaging experiences which foster curiosity; specifically in the sciences,” explained CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“We are so grateful to CUSD and CSF for supporting a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, where all students K-5 experience hands-on Project Lead The Way units which activate design thinking, problem-based learning, engineering, coding, and construction. Through collaboration and trial and error, our students learn not only about important science concepts, but also discover new strengths and leadership skills,” said Silver Strand Elementary Principal Jenny Moore.

“We are honored to recognize both Village and Silver Strand elementary schools for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also preparing them for future careers and life beyond the classroom.”

Image: CUSD

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado High School JROTC Team Secures Place in National Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, DC

Education

Coronado Leaders Honored with CTA W.H.O. Awards

Education

Coronado High Senior Rafael Roos Earns State Seal of Biliteracy in Dutch

Education

Coronado Unified Transitional Kindergarten Program Expands To Full Day – Open House May 2

Education

Coronado High Yearbook Receives Award of Excellence

Education

Coronado High School Band Program Receives Unanimous Superior Rating at CMEA Festival

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16

Community News

Bulky Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 13-17

Education

Coronado Leaders Honored with CTA W.H.O. Awards

Military

Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair – May 7

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stops – May 16

More Local News

CHS Track Phenom Lauren Gilhooly Thrives on Competition, Aims High at CIF

People

Beyond The Teams Ambassador to Compete in ParaCanoe World Championship

Military

Islander Boys Volleyball Advances to CIF Division 3 Finals

Sports

Coronado High School Sailing Team Finishes Season Strong

Sports

Elleaire Fore Raises $15k for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Track Phenom Lauren Gilhooly Thrives on Competition, Aims High at...