Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (6/10-6/16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Major injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Leyte Road

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pine Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on B Avenue and 6th Street

59 year old male

6/10/2023: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

18 year old female

6/11/2023: Possession of Tear Gas or Tear Gas Weapon – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

6/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol, Vehicle Theft, and Murder – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

18 year old male

6/11/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on D Avenue

36 year old male

6/11/2023: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

55 year old male

6/13/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

44 year old male

6/16/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

6/16/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old female





