Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (6/10-6/16)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Major injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Leyte Road
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pine Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on B Avenue and 6th Street
59 year old male

6/10/2023: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
18 year old female

6/11/2023: Possession of Tear Gas or Tear Gas Weapon – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street
31 year old male

6/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol, Vehicle Theft, and Murder – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
18 year old male

6/11/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on D Avenue
36 year old male

6/11/2023: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
55 year old male

6/13/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue
44 year old male

6/16/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old male

6/16/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old female



