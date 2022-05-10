Coronado Crime Report (April 30 through May 7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle Report on Adella Lane

Victim reported golf cart stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report at Boney’s Bayside Market on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted groceries.

Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue

Vandalism to sidewalk found.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street

Victim reported theft of jack hammer.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported electric bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported dress stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported electric golf push cart stolen.

Arrests:

4/30/2022: Battery and Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

4/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

20 year old male

4/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Changing Lanes Inadequately – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

39 year old male

5/1/2022: Hosting a Party With Alcohol and Controlled Substances With Minors Involved – Misdemeanor on 600 block of A Avenue

56 year old male

5/1/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

20 year old male

5/2/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

5/3/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of Churchill Place

62 year old male

5/5/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old female

5/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue

40 year old female

5/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard

36 year old female

5/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

67 year old male

5/6/2022: Underage Possession of Cannabis for Sale – Misdemeanor on RH Dana Place and Ocean Boulevard

male

5/7/2022: Battery, Public Intoxication, and Entering Private Property – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old male





