Coronado Crime Report (April 30 through May 7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Stolen Vehicle Report on Adella Lane
Victim reported golf cart stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report at Boney’s Bayside Market on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted groceries.
Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue
Vandalism to sidewalk found.
Traffic Accident on A Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and D Avenue
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported theft of jack hammer.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported electric bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported dress stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Grand Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported electric golf push cart stolen.
Arrests:
4/30/2022: Battery and Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male
4/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
20 year old male
4/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Changing Lanes Inadequately – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
39 year old male
5/1/2022: Hosting a Party With Alcohol and Controlled Substances With Minors Involved – Misdemeanor on 600 block of A Avenue
56 year old male
5/1/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
20 year old male
5/2/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
31 year old male
5/3/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of Churchill Place
62 year old male
5/5/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
37 year old female
5/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue
40 year old female
5/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard
36 year old female
5/6/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
67 year old male
5/6/2022: Underage Possession of Cannabis for Sale – Misdemeanor on RH Dana Place and Ocean Boulevard
male
5/7/2022: Battery, Public Intoxication, and Entering Private Property – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old male