Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 22 through January 28)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report on A Avenue

Vehicle burglary reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard

42 year old female

1/22/2022: False Imprisonment – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street

31 year old male

1/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue

21 year old male

1/23/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old female

1/24/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart With Intent to Deprive Owner Possession of the Cart – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

1/27/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

40 year old female

1/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand War

29 year old female

1/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

42 year old male

1/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place

25 year old male

1/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

1/28/2022: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on Silver Strand Highway and Leyte Road

49 year old male



