Coronado Crime Report (January 22 through January 28)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report on A Avenue

Vehicle burglary reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard

42 year old female

1/22/2022: False Imprisonment – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street

31 year old male

1/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue

21 year old male

1/23/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old female

1/24/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart With Intent to Deprive Owner Possession of the Cart – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

1/27/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

40 year old female

1/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand War

29 year old female

1/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

42 year old male

1/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place

25 year old male

1/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

1/28/2022: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on Silver Strand Highway and Leyte Road

49 year old male





