Coronado Crime Report (January 22 through January 28)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Burglary Report on A Avenue
Vehicle burglary reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
1/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard
42 year old female
1/22/2022: False Imprisonment – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street
31 year old male
1/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue
21 year old male
1/23/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
53 year old female
1/24/2022: Possession of a Shopping Cart With Intent to Deprive Owner Possession of the Cart – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
57 year old male
1/27/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue
40 year old female
1/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand War
29 year old female
1/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
42 year old male
1/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place
25 year old male
1/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
39 year old male
1/28/2022: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on Silver Strand Highway and Leyte Road
49 year old male