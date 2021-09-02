Thursday, September 2, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 21 through August 27)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary on Antigua Court

Victim reported three sails stolen. Total loss approximately $5000.

Petty Theft at Brian Bent Aquatics Centers on 6th Street

Victim reported bicycle seat missing.

Petty Theft on F Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of CDs. Total loss approximately $100.

Grand Theft at Pump Station Trinidad on Port of Spain Road

Victim reported items taken from construction site.

Arrests:

8/21/2021: Public Intoxication and Underage Drinking – Felony on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

19 year old male

8/22/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

32 year old male

8/24/2021: Outside Agency Warrant and Parole – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

63 year old male

8/25/2021: Failing to Appear in Court – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street

45 year old male

8/25/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

8/26/2021: Involuntary Detainment Due to a Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue

59 year old male

8/27/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 200 block of D Avenue

44 year old male

 

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

