Coronado Crime Report (August 21 through August 27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary on Antigua Court
Victim reported three sails stolen. Total loss approximately $5000.
Petty Theft at Brian Bent Aquatics Centers on 6th Street
Victim reported bicycle seat missing.
Petty Theft on F Avenue
Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of CDs. Total loss approximately $100.
Grand Theft at Pump Station Trinidad on Port of Spain Road
Victim reported items taken from construction site.
Arrests:
8/21/2021: Public Intoxication and Underage Drinking – Felony on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard
19 year old male
8/22/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
32 year old male
8/24/2021: Outside Agency Warrant and Parole – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street
63 year old male
8/25/2021: Failing to Appear in Court – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
45 year old male
8/25/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street
21 year old male
8/26/2021: Involuntary Detainment Due to a Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue
59 year old male
8/27/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 200 block of D Avenue
44 year old male