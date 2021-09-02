Coronado Crime Report (August 21 through August 27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary on Antigua Court

Victim reported three sails stolen. Total loss approximately $5000.

Petty Theft at Brian Bent Aquatics Centers on 6th Street

Victim reported bicycle seat missing.

Petty Theft on F Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of CDs. Total loss approximately $100.

Grand Theft at Pump Station Trinidad on Port of Spain Road

Victim reported items taken from construction site.

Arrests:

8/21/2021: Public Intoxication and Underage Drinking – Felony on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

19 year old male

8/22/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

32 year old male

8/24/2021: Outside Agency Warrant and Parole – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

63 year old male

8/25/2021: Failing to Appear in Court – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street

45 year old male

8/25/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

8/26/2021: Involuntary Detainment Due to a Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue

59 year old male

8/27/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 200 block of D Avenue

44 year old male