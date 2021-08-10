Coronado Crime Report (July 31 through August 6)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at Central Beach on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported iPhone stolen from beach.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

Injuries reported.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle hit side of home.

Petty Theft at Glorietta Bay Park on Strand Way

Victim reported cell phone stolen on beach.

Arrests:

7/31/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Glorietta Boulevard

30 year old female

7/31/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Wright Road and 4th Street

35 year old male

8/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

8/4/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

29 year old male

8/4/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

40 year old female

8/6/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

39 year old male

8/6/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

8/6/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of J Avenue

29 year old male