Coronado Crime Report (July 31 through August 6)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft at Central Beach on Ocean Boulevard
Victim reported iPhone stolen from beach.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
Injuries reported.
Hit and Run on G Avenue
Minor injury reported. Vehicle hit side of home.
Petty Theft at Glorietta Bay Park on Strand Way
Victim reported cell phone stolen on beach.
Arrests:
7/31/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Glorietta Boulevard
30 year old female
7/31/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Wright Road and 4th Street
35 year old male
8/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
8/4/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
29 year old male
8/4/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue
40 year old female
8/6/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
39 year old male
8/6/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
36 year old male
8/6/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of J Avenue
29 year old male