Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 31 through August 6)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at Central Beach on Ocean Boulevard

- Advertisement -

Victim reported iPhone stolen from beach.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

- Advertisement -

Injuries reported.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle hit side of home.

Petty Theft at Glorietta Bay Park on Strand Way

Victim reported cell phone stolen on beach.

Arrests:

7/31/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Glorietta Boulevard

30 year old female

7/31/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Wright Road and 4th Street

35 year old male

8/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

8/4/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

29 year old male

8/4/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

40 year old female

8/6/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

39 year old male

8/6/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

8/6/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of J Avenue

29 year old male

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 24 through July 30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at Hotel Del on Orange AvenueVictim reported...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 17 through July 23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft at Hotel Del on Orange AvenueVictim reported...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 10 through July 16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft on The PointVictim reported jet ski stolen...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 3 through July 9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 5th Street and D AvenueNo...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 19 through July 2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Forgery/Fraud at Coronado Shores on Avenida Del MundoVictim reported...
Read more
Education

Coronado High School’s Approved 4×4 Schedule Raises Questions

Coronado High School (CHS) administration recently announced the implementation of a four by four schedule beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. This new system...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.