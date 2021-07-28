Coronado Crime Report (July 17 through July 23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

Victim reported four-seater surrey stolen.

Identity Theft on Leyte Road

Loan in victim’s name reported. Total loss approximately $15,000.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

Victim reported missing front license plate.

Petty Theft on 6th Street

Victim reported missing front license plate.

Petty Theft on Pomona Avenue

Victim reported suitcase stolen.

Robbery at Central Liquor on Orange Avenue

Commercial robbery with firearm reported.

Petty Theft at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported locked bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $300.

Petty Theft at Crown City Inn on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Arrests:

7/17/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

22 year old male

7/19/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Ynez Place

37 year old male

7/20/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 2200 block of Silver Strand Highway

26 year old male

7/22/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue

42 year old female

7/22/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

35 year old male

7/22/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

62 year old male

7/23/2021: Vandalism and Public Intoxication – Felony on 900 block of Bay Circle

39 year old male