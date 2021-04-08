Coronado Crime Report (March 27 through April 2)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue
Suspect stole money from tip jars.
Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and Palm Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Vandalism on 10th Street
Victim reported damage to newly repaired concrete.
Petty Theft on Glorietta Boulevard
Subject stole bikes behind residence.
Forgery/Fraud
Victim reported credit card fraud.
Arrests:
3/27/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
3/27/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
3/27/2021: Possession of Cannabis for Sale – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
3/27/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old female
3/29/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
23 year old female
3/29/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6th Street and E Avenue
18 year old female
3/30/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
31 year old male
3/31/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and F Avenue
28 year old male
4/1/2021: Parole, Larceny, and Loitering – Felony on 1600 block of Orange Avenue
53 year old male