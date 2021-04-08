Thursday, April 8, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 27 through April 2)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Suspect stole money from tip jars.

Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and Palm Avenue

- Advertisement -

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism on 10th Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported damage to newly repaired concrete.

Petty Theft on Glorietta Boulevard

Subject stole bikes behind residence.

Forgery/Fraud 

Victim reported credit card fraud.

Arrests:

3/27/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

3/27/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

3/27/2021: Possession of Cannabis for Sale – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

3/27/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old female

3/29/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

23 year old female

3/29/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6th Street and E Avenue

18 year old female

3/30/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

31 year old male

3/31/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and F Avenue

28 year old male

4/1/2021: Parole, Larceny, and Loitering – Felony on 1600 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 20 through March 26)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Traffic Accident on E Avenue and 10th StreetMinor...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 13 through March 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary  on Orange AvenueVictim reported garage door lock...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 6 through March 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary on J AvenueVictim reported garage burglary with...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Golf Match Results: Week of March 15

With the CIF winter season in full swing, the Coronado High School’s (CHS) boys and girls golf teams have successfully completed their fourth official...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 6 through March 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary on J AvenueVictim reported garage burglary with...
Read more
History

Celebrating Women’s History Month: Valiant Women of the Vote

As a celebration of women’s contributions to American history and modern society, the month of March has been designated as Women’s History Month. From...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.