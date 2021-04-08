Coronado Crime Report (March 27 through April 2)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Suspect stole money from tip jars.

Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and Palm Avenue

- Advertisement -

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism on 10th Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported damage to newly repaired concrete.

Petty Theft on Glorietta Boulevard

Subject stole bikes behind residence.

Forgery/Fraud

Victim reported credit card fraud.

Arrests:

3/27/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

3/27/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

3/27/2021: Possession of Cannabis for Sale – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

3/27/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old female

3/29/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

23 year old female

3/29/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6th Street and E Avenue

18 year old female

3/30/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

31 year old male

3/31/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and F Avenue

28 year old male

4/1/2021: Parole, Larceny, and Loitering – Felony on 1600 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male