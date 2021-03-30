Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (March 20 through March 26)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on E Avenue and 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident at Fiddlers Cove on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Burglary on 3rd Street

Victim reported cash and passport missing from home.

Petty Theft on F Avenue

Victim reported theft from unlocked vehicle.

Arrests:

3/20/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Not Stopping at a Stop Sign – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 5th Street

22 year old female

3/20/2021: Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

59 year old male

3/20/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Pomona Avenue

23 year old male

3/20/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

18 year old male

3/21/2021: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 6400 block of State Route 75

49 year old male

3/22/2021: Injury and Theft of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 400 block of D Avenue

24 year old male

3/22/2021: Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Bayshore Bike Path

31 year old male

3/22/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

36 year old male

3/24/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of E Avenue

35 year old male

3/24/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old female

3/25/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

48 year old male

3/26/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of B Avenue

45 year old male

3/26/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

33 year old male

3/26/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

20 year old male

3/26/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

