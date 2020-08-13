The New Normal for Golfing During a Pandemic

The Coronado Golf Course, located at 2000 Visalia Row, along with the adjacent restaurant, Feast and Fareway, have both been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for reopening. Throughout these past few weeks, both venues have been adjusting to the new normal.

Brian Smock, PGA Head Pro and Head of Instruction, shared, “We had to shut down operations for over seven weeks. During that time I was forced to lay off 99% of my employees and then rehire everyone once we got word golf was going to reopen.”

Once the two sites were back up and running, complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s mandates as well as CDC guidelines have affected the operations of the Coronado Golf Course. Not only does Smock have to balance the safety precautions due to the pandemic, but he also has to serve the needs of his community. Because golf is an outdoor sport with the flexibility and capability of social distancing, the demand of playing it is at an all-time high. The Coronado Golf Course routinely surpasses 370 players per day, which used to be the all-time record for rounds in a single day.

Smock explains, “We sell out everyday from 6 am to 6 pm. At the same time we are upholding statewide measures for social distancing. We have signs posted everywhere, at arrival, at the pro shop entrance, at the starter booth, and at the driving range.”

Some of the biggest changes for golfers who want to enjoy a round include:

Keeping flagsticks in the hole

The absence of rakes in bunkers

The absence of manual ball washing stations

Increased amount of time between tee times

6 feet of spacing between mats on the driving range

The pro shop has also applied safety and sanitation precautions in consideration of its patrons. They include:

The mandate of masks in the pro shop, clubhouse, and when approaching the starter booth

The sanitation of range baskets and golf carts after each use

A transparent barrier between cashiers and patrons in the pro shop

6 feet markers on the ground in the pro shop, outside the starter booth, near the ball-dispensing machine, and outside the snack bar

Mask sales ($10 each)

Feast and Fareway, often considered a hidden gem of Coronado, has also been adjusting to the Coronavirus pandemic by serving its customers through outdoor dining. With magnificent views of the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and the beautiful harbor bay, it is no surprise that locals and tourists come to dine at this newly remodeled restaurant. Patrons are required to wear masks upon entry to the dining area and can remove them once seated. Hand sanitizers are also available, and servers wear masks when coming into contact with customers.

Despite the challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, both the Coronado Golf Course and the Feast and Fareway restaurant have been flexible in adapting to the new normal and in helping to serve the Coronado community.

Coronado Golf Course

2000 Visalia Row, Coronado, CA 92118

619-522-6590

Feast and Fareway

2000 Visalia Row, Coronado, CA 92118

619-996-3322