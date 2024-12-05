Thursday, December 5, 2024
Build Your Own Edible Dinky Snowman

Less than 1 min.
Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitality

Coronado’s Dinky Donut Shack (1015 Orange Ave) invites families to embrace the holiday spirit with their “Build Your Own Edible Dinky Snowman” Take-Home Kit, available now through December 21, 2024.

Or, stop by Dinky Donut Shack for Saturday Morning Crafting Hours on December 7, 14, and 21, from 9 to 11 am. Families can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and holiday music while creating their edible snowmen.

The kits include three powdered donuts, candies for decorating, a peanut butter cup hat, pretzel stick arms, and a licorice scarf. Yum!

Photo courtesy Blue Bridge Hospitality



Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

