Coronado’s Dinky Donut Shack (1015 Orange Ave) invites families to embrace the holiday spirit with their “Build Your Own Edible Dinky Snowman” Take-Home Kit, available now through December 21, 2024.

Or, stop by Dinky Donut Shack for Saturday Morning Crafting Hours on December 7, 14, and 21, from 9 to 11 am. Families can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and holiday music while creating their edible snowmen.

The kits include three powdered donuts, candies for decorating, a peanut butter cup hat, pretzel stick arms, and a licorice scarf. Yum!





