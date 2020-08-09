Coronado Crime Report (July 18th through July 29th)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

7/26/20-7/27/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 200 block of Sixth Street

Victim reported his two skateboards were stolen out of his open garage. The estimated total loss was $650.

7/24/20-7/25/20: Petty Theft near 1100 block of Adella Avenue

Unknown suspect stole property out of two unlocked vehicles parked in front of the location. The estimated loss value is $222.

7/23/20: Grand Theft near 1500 block of Orange Avenue

Unidentified male suspect, dressed as a construction worker, entered the premises of the Hotel del Coronado and committed theft of personal property upon the hotel grounds. The estimated monetary loss is $1,995.

7/22/20-7/23/20: Grand Theft Property near 600 block of A Avenue

Unknown suspect cut a bicycle combination lock to steal the victim’s bike from the rack in front of the location. The estimated loss value is $3050.

7/21/20: Petty Theft near 1500 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspects stole two bicycles that had been left unsecured behind the Hotel del Coronado. The loss for the bicycles is approximately $800.

7/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 1200 block of First Street

Unknown suspect vandalized the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in the Ferry Landing parking lot. No witnesses were present, and the victim did not have an estimate to repair the damage to her vehicle at the time of the investigation.

Arrests:

7/29/20: Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle) – Felony near 200 block of A Avenue Lane

22 year old male

7/29/20: Outside Warrant on Felony Charge – Felony near 200 block of A Avenue Lane

61 year old male