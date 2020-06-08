Former California Prosecutor Convicted of Possessing Child Porn

Editor’s Note: This story is from February 6th, 2020.
Raymond Liddy, a former California state prosecutor and son of Watergate break-in organizer Gordon Liddy, was convicted Wednesday of possessing child pornography.
Liddy was convicted after a non-jury trial in San Diego federal court and could face up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 1, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
