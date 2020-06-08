COVID-19 in San Diego:
Crime

Former California Prosecutor Convicted of Possessing Child Porn

Raymond Liddy, 53, was arrested July 25, 2017 in his Coronado home for possession of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

By Coronado Times
Editor’s Note: This story is from February 6th, 2020.

Raymond Liddy, a former California state prosecutor and son of Watergate break-in organizer Gordon Liddy, was convicted Wednesday of possessing child pornography.

Liddy was convicted after a non-jury trial in San Diego federal court and could face up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 1, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Read the entire article at The Mercury News.

Deputy Attorney General Arrested at Coronado Residence for Child Porn

